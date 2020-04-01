RALEIGH — The North Carolina COVID-19 positive case count rose to at least 1,584 with at least nine deaths as of 11 a.m. April 1, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
In Watauga County, six residents and a non-resident have tested positive for COVID-19, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not everyone who has the illness is being tested, and the positive test numbers do not fully reflect the spread of the virus throughout the state.
Nationwide, 190,089 people in the U.S. had tested positive for the virus as of 11:45 a.m. on April 1, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, with 4,102 deaths related to the virus and 7,141 people who had reportedly recovered from the illness.
In neighboring counties, Wilkes County has two reported cases and Caldwell County has three, according to N.C. DHHS. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two positive cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Ashe and Avery counties had no cases as of 11 a.m. April 1.
Out of the N.C. cases, 204 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11:30 a.m. on April 1.
A total of 43 percent of the confirmed N.C. positive cases are between the ages of 25 and 49, according to N.C. DHHS, with 26 percent between 50 and 64 years old, 19 percent 65 years and older and 10 percent between 18 and 24. Seven of the nine reported deaths were people 65 and older and eight of the nine deaths have been men.
The COVID-19 deaths have been in Buncombe, Cherokee, Forsyth, Guilford, Harnett, Johnston, Mecklenburg, Onslow and Rowan counties, according to the N.C. DHHS.
According to data provided by N.C. DHHS concerning inpatient hospital beds, with 94 percent of hospitals reporting, there are a total of 3,223 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 856 of which are empty. As far as inpatient hospital beds, there are a total of 18,972 beds with 7,473 unoccupied.
A total of 26,243 completed tests have been processed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 68 tests in Watauga County as of March 31, while outside agencies had reported a total of 150 tests in the county.
In Ashe County, the health department had collected five tests by March 31, while outside agencies had collected a total of 26 tests to date for the county.
The Toe River Health District reported on March 30 the department had conducted 47 tests in Avery County, with 34 coming back negative and 13 pending.
