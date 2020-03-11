RALEIGH — The number of presumptive positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to 15 by the afternoon on March 12, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The 14 presumptive positive cases and one confirmed positive case was up from the 12 confirmed earlier on March 12 by the N.C. DHHS. The cases have been identified in Wake, Chatham, Johnston and Forsyth counties.
"The tests, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, are presumptive positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab," the N.C. DHHS said when announcing the 12 presumptive positive cases. "All are doing well and are in isolation at home."
In a March 12 statement, N.C. Rep. Ray Russell said that as of noon, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ashe or Watauga counties.
“The better informed we are, the better chance we have of slowing the spread of coronavirus,” Russell said in a March 12 statement. “The goals of medical and government professionals are to slow the spread of the disease, have our medical facilities and professionals ready where it does occur and assist with individuals and businesses that are adversely affected economically.”
The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic, which is the worldwide spread of a new disease. Cases outside of China have increased 13-fold over the past two weeks, the WHO said.
Gov. Roy Cooper stated at a March 12 press event that he advises postponing or canceling all events with 100 or more people across the state, starting March 13.
"The circumstances are constantly changing — North Carolina has more tough decisions ahead, and we will make them," Cooper said.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System said on its website that it will limit visitors at Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital.
"Patients may be accompanied by one visitor only," ARHS stated. "The visitor must not have symptoms of respiratory illness. Vendors are prohibited from entering the building."
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System's Rob Hudspeth said on March 12 that a "significant plan" was to be released in the next day or two that would involve multiple agencies and their response to COVID-19, if needed.
While awaiting confirmation of results from the Centers for Disease Control, the N.C. DHHS will treat presumptive cases as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection.
Health officials have been working to identify close contacts, which the CDC defines as being within approximately six feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.
Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, North Carolinians should take the same measures that health care providers recommend to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.
More information
As the COVID-19 situation rapidly changes, here are federal, state and local links with more information.
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Health Care System: apprhs.org/COVID19
- Appalachian State University: www.appstate.edu/go/coronavirus
- Watauga County: www.wataugacounty.org
- Watauga Campus of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute: www.cccti.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.