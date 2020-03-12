Following is a summary of key information related to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and impacts in Watauga County and surrounding areas. Check wataugademocrat.com for additional coverage on the virus and its impacts.
NC COVID-19 CASE COUNT: 12 (11 presumed positive, 1 confirmed positive). More info: Click HERE.
CANCELLATIONS: Events canceled out of precaution to prevent the spread of the virus include the Daniel Boone Rail Jam on March 14, Boone St. Patrick's Parade on March 14 and other events of 100 or more people on town of Boone property: More info: Click HERE. The Boone Roundball Classic basketball tournament scheduled for March 14-15 has been canceled. More info: Click HERE.
COLLEGES: Appalachian State has extended its spring break by one week and is moving many classes to online instruction beginning on March 23. Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be canceled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost. Lees-McRae is continuing classes but canceling events with 20 people or more. More info: CLICK HERE.
SCHOOLS: The Watauga County Schools district announced on March 11 that it is evaluating whether certain school-sponsored student travel and field trips can proceed as COVID-19 continues to affect the state and country at large. More info: CLICK HERE.
UTILITIES: Blue Ridge Energy is taking steps to ensure there is no disruption to business operations and service to electric members and propane and fuels customers. All public gatherings and business meetings at its offices are canceled and it encourages public to utilize online services. New River Light & Power remains open, but encourages customers to use online services. More info: Click HERE.
TAKE PRECAUTIONS: People are encouraged to take common sense precautions to prevent the spread of all infectious diseases, including COVID-19:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are ill. If you are sick, stay home.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.