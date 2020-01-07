RALEIGH — A conviction against Joseph Hinton of Greensboro for an alleged 2017 burglary of an Appalachian State University student was upheld by the N.C. Court of Appeals in a Dec. 17 ruling, but a court order for him to pay more than $9,600 in restitution was overturned and remanded that hearing back to Watauga County Superior Court.
The unanimous ruling written by Judge John Arrowood was joined by Judge Chris Dillon and Judge Richard Dietz, the three-judge panel which heard the case Nov. 14.
“It was error for the trial court to order (Hinton) to pay restitution absent any evidence to support such award,” the opinion written by Arrowood stated.
The Ward, Smith and Norris law firm of New Bern, representing Hinton in his appeal, declined comment when reached.
“I anticipate the courts will have another restitution hearing to determine restitution and attempt to comply with the mandate from the Court of Appeals,” said District Attorney Seth Banks, who prosecuted the Watauga County Superior Court case against Hinton and the other co-defendants. “We intend to call that case in front of Watauga County Superior Court.”
Banks declined to discuss specifics of the Court of Appeals’ ruling, saying it was an ongoing case.
Hinton appealed the July 26, 2018, ruling by Watauga County Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne, claiming there were four errors, including ordering him to pay restitution. The other three claimed errors – involving sunset and civil twilight on the date of the alleged incident – were dismissed by Arrowood’s ruling.
The alleged incident occurred on March 26, 2017, according to the N.C. Court of Appeals, when Hinton, Tykeem Woodard and Amate Dawes planned to buy marijuana from a now-former ASU student. However, when driving to the student’s apartment, the trio decided to rob him instead, Woodard later testified, according to court documents.
The resulting incident ended with the student shot through the head and ear by one of the three men who opened fire through the door, according to the briefs filed. Banks previously said the bullet struck the student through his left ear and temple. The student was treated at Watauga Medical Center after being driven there by a neighbor. It wasn’t said if Hinton fired the shots, but Dawes testified that Hinton took the gun to the front door, then heard four gunshots, the ruling states.
Hinton is currently serving a sentence of seven years and five months for first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary in Tabor Correctional Institution, located in Tabor City, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Hinton’s projected release date is in 2023.
Both Woodard and Dawes both pled guilty in 2018 to conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and testified against Hinton. They were sentenced to four years of supervised probation.
According to Arrowood’s opinion, the Watauga County Superior Court, on its own initiative, inquired about the restitution of Hinton’s co-defendants during the sentencing. The total of $9,672.59 was the same as the other co-defendants, the clerk of court found, and was added to Hinton’s sentence.
The case will not be automatically appealed to the N.C. Supreme Court because the N.C. Court of Appeals ruling was unanimous, but could be requested by either the plaintiffs or defendants.
