BOONE — During their first joint meeting in six and a half years, the Boone Town Council and the Watauga County Board of Commissioners agreed to explore the possibility of a cooperative effort to build a parking deck while preserving a 1926 home.
This agreement was made during a Feb. 24 discussion between the boards about the future of a building that has been deemed the Hardin/Turner House — which the county purchased in November 2018. The county made mention after the closure of the sale that it planned to demolish the structure on the property to make way for parking for courthouse patrons and county employees.
The county proposed using the surface lot, with a second-story parking deck phased in at a later time. As the county already owns the “Ginn lot” adjacent to the Turner building, County Manager Deron Geouque said there would be potential to add a second level of parking stretching from that lot. Overall the county was hoping for a total of 100 parking spots with this proposal.
Each board has discussed the matter individually during the past year after it was brought to attention that the house can be considered historically significant. Historical consultant Eric Plaag has visited each board separately to discuss options to possibly save the house. A meeting with Plaag and representatives from the county and town took place in early 2019 to discuss options.
Confusion of what would come of the Turner House ensued, as the communication seemingly ceased and no resolution was officially reached. Without knowing how or why the communication stopped, the two full boards agreed to meet in person (with the absence of Commissioner Billy Kennedy). This was the first time the two boards had met in person since November 2013, according to county records.
During the Feb. 24 meeting, Boone Town Manager John Ward proposed the idea — which has been brought up in conversation during the past year — about the two governmental entities collaborating on a parking deck. The proposition was made that the parking deck would be placed at the town-owned surface Queen Street lot — opposite from the Ginn lot across Queen Street.
“What I envision on the Queen Street is what is double size of what you’re looking at or better,” Ward said.
Ward suggested that the Queen Street parking deck could provide parking for county/courthouse needs, downtown patrons as well as extra spaces for a Watauga County Public Library expansion. The two governing bodies would then create a contribution model to see who would be paying what amount.
“If it could serve three purposes, it would seem to be a better use of tax dollars to me,” Ward said.
Ward said the town couldn’t recall the last time there was a significant expansion in downtown parking, and also mentioned the potential 600-space deck the town has discussed with Appalachian State University on Howard Street. He said now may be a “pivotal moment” for parking.
Commission Chairman John Welch mentioned the county had a deficiency of trust with the town and said he was leery about making an agreement.
“We’re going on past history, and quite honestly we haven’t worked well together on anything,” Welch said.
The county expressed additional concerns about its demolition permit that has already been approved by the town of Boone and expires June 3. A few commissioners voiced apprehension of committing to a deal by saying that if the demolition permit were to expire, they were unsure if the town would then block the demolition in the future by enforcing historical regulations set forth by guidelines that are currently pending.
Since 2015, the Boone Historic Preservation Commission has worked to establish a local historic district in downtown Boone. Downtown Boone Local Historic District design guidelines were approved by the HPC on Jan. 7 and were soon to be presented to the town council
County attorney Tony di Santi and town attorney Allison Meade said that they would work together on an agreement about the demolition permit. Meade said she thought the town was quite a bit away from approving any regulations based on Plaag’s report, but said there may be room for an agreement in which the town could notify the county of the process.
“The last thing the town wants to do is have regulations cause the county to bulldoze the house,” Meade said. “Nobody wants that.”
Council Member Sam Furgiuele said he understood the town and county didn’t have a great history of partnering together, and wanted to get past any hostility between the two boards. Furgiuele advocated for the boards to reach a solution to save the Turner House.
“There’s an outcry every time a house gets torn down; there’s an outcry every time an apartment complex goes up,” Furgiuele said. “We’re losing the whole character of the county and the town. There are very few of older homes left in Boone.”
Welch said it was not the county’s intention to renovate the house, but to provide parking that is an immediate need.
“Our sole purpose is not to tear the building down; our sole purpose is to get courthouse parking that we need,” Commissioner Larry Turnbow said.
Plaag offered a historical overview of the house, stating that the house was built in June 1926 and was owned by Oscar and Suma Hardin. He provided details of the Hardins and their significance to Watauga County. The home changed hands a few times, and was then owned by Walter and Clara Brown from 1952 to the early 1990s, according to Plaag. Judge Philip Ginn then owned the property for a period of time to use as a law office; and it currently resides as a space for Turner Law Office.
Plaag also noted architectural characteristics of the house that he said were distinctive, such as the steeply pitched gable over the main elevation of the house, an ornate second floor window and four Tuscan columns on the porch.
“All of these elements architecturally are very unusual for Boone at this particular period of time,” Plaag said. “It’s a rare example of domestic architecture in the downtown area that still survives, and has a more refined architectural sense to it than housing like the Jones House or the Linney House.”
Commissioners Perry Yates and Turnbow both mentioned the work that would need to be done to the Turner House to restore it to its historic nature and the cost that would come with it. Plaag said that in order for the house to have a chance to be listed on a historical registry, work would need to be done to remove the house’s vinyl/aluminum siding and to reverse the enclosure of the two porches.
“In my professional opinion the house is historically significant and would be eligible for the register for some modest changes that are reversible conditions,” Plaag said.
Turnbow said that even with the changes made, the house may not be eligible to be placed on a registry. Plaag responded by saying that there is no guarantee for any property submitted for the National Historic Register of Historic Places.
“If somebody were hiring me for this house and were willing to make those changes to those reversible items, I would encourage them to move forward with the nomination,” Plaag said.
Geouque said that it was his understanding that the town is interested in the house, and that the county could donate the house to the town. The town could then work to restore the house, and the cost of the house that the county paid could be put toward the parking deck, according to Geouque.
The conversation ended with Geouque and Ward agreeing to pursue a meeting with an engineer in the next two to three months to see if a parking deck is possible at the Queen Street. If it is not, Geouque said the discussion of the situation would change.
