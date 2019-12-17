BOONE — Differing opinions on what should happen to the county-owned Turner Law Office building on Water Street continue as the Watauga County Commissioners move forward with plans to demolish the building in spring 2020.
The commissioners — with the exception of Chairman John Welch who was not in attendance — unanimously voted on Dec. 17 to surplus the building for demolition or any future sale. The county purchased the former law office and apartment building, also known as the Oscar and Suma Hardin House, at 136 N. Water St. in Boone from Professional Holdings LLC for $755,000 on Nov. 29, 2018.
According to County Manager Deron Geouque, the current tenant of the building is planned to be there until April. After this time, the county would plan to demolish the building in order to increase parking spots used by courthouse facilities with a potential to add a second level of parking in the future.
At a meeting of the Boone Historic Preservation Commission in February, the idea of a property swap between the town and the county was discussed — Geouque was in attendance. From there, the Boone Town Council discussed a proposed idea to swap the town-owned Queen Street lot for the Turner House property. In May, the council passed a motion to discuss the matter in closed session and designated representatives to meet with county officials about the matter.
Town Manager John Ward said that Mayor Rennie Brantz and Eric Plaag, a historical consultant, attended a meeting with the county soon after. During this meeting, there were some discussions of the town’s interest in preserving the structure to move forward with its creation of a historic district.
Ward said the county offered to sell the house to the town for the cost that they paid for it. He added that this was communicated back to the town council, and the council did not act upon the offer. According to Geouque, the county advertised the sale of the Turner House and outbuilding and it did not receive any bids.
Plaag — who noted that he was speaking on his own behalf and not for the Historic Preservation Commission — approached the town council on Dec. 16 about the surplussing of the property, and Ward said he suggested that even though the surplussing of the property allowed the county to move forward with a sale or a planned demolition, the town could reach back out to the county on potential options for the town and the county to partner on saving the “historic structure” — to which the town council agreed.
According to county records, the structures on the property — located across from the Watauga County Administration Building — were built in 1925 and 1953. Plaag approached the commissioners at the Dec. 17 meeting, expressing frustration that the conversation between the town and county about the property seems to have ceased.
Plaag said he worried that the planned demolition was “just another way for the county to continue its long-running battle with the town.” Several commissioners disagreed. Commissioner Billy Kennedy said there wasn’t any sort of “revenge” associated with the planned demolition, but rather that the county was trying to find a solution for parking.
“I enjoyed the meeting with you, but nothing came of it,” Kennedy said. “We’re frustrated too that we can’t work more in cooperation with the town.”
Kennedy added that no one seems to want to move or purchase the building. According to Commissioner Larry Turnbow, the county offered to move the building for the town within a reasonable distance and sell it for $1.
“They will not negotiate with us,” Turnbow said. “They don’t want the house either.”
Turnbow added that the house is not on the National Historic Registry, as it has had several additions and wouldn’t be placed on the list without “millions of dollars put back in to restore it.” Plaag told the commissioners he would like the opportunity to meet with the council once more about the Turner House.
“I do believe there are other options out there that don’t involve the removing of historic structures in the downtown district,” Ward said to the Watauga Democrat. “The town’s hopeful with the next four months there could be a resolution reached between the town and the county.”
The commissioners will not meet for their regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 7. The board will next meet on Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m.
