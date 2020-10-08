BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners hosted its first of two required public hearings on Oct. 6 to request input on what projects to propose for Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Program funding.
Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman spoke to the board about possibly applying for the grant — through which the county could be awarded up to $900,000 — at the board’s Sept. 15 meeting. Since that time, Furman said he’s spoken with representatives from WAMY, High Country United Way, the Watauga County Board of Education, Watauga Project on Aging, Daymark, Hospitality House, Casting Bread and Life Village to seek project proposals.
The grant could be used for broadband needs, but not in terms of infrastructure, construction or installation. Furman said the grant funding could be used for purchasing equipment for lower income individuals, arranging for a subscription or paying for monthly charges for a few months for community members.
Officials are considering applying for the grant to continue assistance payments from the CARES Act including rent, mortgage or utility bills; increasing needs for mental health counseling; assisting with food programs including delivery boxes; or continuing school meals past the public school system’s federal meal program date.
No one from the public signed up for public comment at the Oct. 6 meeting. The commissioners scheduled the second public hearing for the board’s Oct. 20 meeting, at which point Furman said he could provide details about the application.
The commissioners approved the acceptance of two other grants for the county’s emergency management program. As part of the Homeland Security Grant Program, Watauga will receive one of nine interoperable redundant communications platforms, according to Emergency Services Director Will Holt. The $26,000 grant is for the 11-county “domestic preparedness region” in Western North Carolina.
Additionally, Watauga is the sub-recipient on behalf of N.C. Emergency Management that received a $307,000 grant for emergency radios for the state. As the sub-recipient, the western branch of the department is having its radios replaced first, according to Holt.
The commissioners also approved Holt’s $63,201 request for a replacement back-up generator and transfer switch for the Rich Mountain radio site. Holt said the current generator was struck by lightning and is not able to be repaired. The backup generator was already planned for replacement, so Holt said having to replace it earlier than planned wouldn’t cause any budget disruption.
The board also approved a contract with Triangle Fence Company in the amount of $27,032 for a softball field at the Watuaga Community Recreation Center. Additionally, the county approved the opening of the request for qualifications for architectural services for the future Valle Crucis Elementary School as Watauga County Schools recently closed on the property.
According to County Manager Deron Geouque, the contract will be structured in phases so that the county could cease the process in the event that the county’s budget or economic conditions warrant that action. The main focus of the RFQ will be on design, programming and cost analysis. According to county materials, RFQs will be due by Nov. 13 with review of the applications conducted Nov. 16-20. The schedule plans to have commissioners hire an architect for the project on Dec. 15.
