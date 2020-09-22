BOONE — Watuaga County officials are seeking public input on projects the county could propose for Community Development Block Grant Corona Virus Program funding that was recently announced by the N.C. Department of Commerce.
According to the N.C. Department of Commerce, the CDBG-CV program is designed to help a non-entitlement municipalities or counties to prepare, prevent or respond to the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. The commerce stated that its Rural Economic Development Division will administer the CDBG-CV funds awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support North Carolina’s COVID-19 response efforts. The grant is on a first-come-first-serve basis; the county would be eligible for up to $900,000, if officials apply.
According to the N.C. Department of Commerce, funding can be used for public services such as subsistence payments, employment training, testing and diagnosis, equipment/supplies/materials, food distribution, health services, mental health services, broadband and communications support and services for special needs populations (seniors, youth ages 13-19 and those who are disabled/handicapped).
Funding could also be used for public facilities for acquisition, construction reconstruction of public works, facilities and site or other improvements; rehabilitation of buildings and improvements; and broadband and communications support. Lastly, grant funding could be used for economic development activity such as small business assistance and micro-enterprise assistance.
Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman said during the Sept. 15 meeting of the Watuaga Board of County Commissioners said that a dozen representatives from local agencies participated in a Zoom meeting that day to discuss project ideas. He said it was suggested during the meeting to submit a grant application for funding to extend payment assistance to prevent foreclosures, evictions or utility cut offs.
Furman added that the grant could possibly be used for broadband in the eastern and southeastern part of the county. The funding could be used to set up wifi hot spots, buy equipment or pay for services (for individuals or neighborhoods). However, funding could not be used for the county or a provider to build infrastructure because North Carolina law does not allow counties to own or operate broadband facilities.
According to Furman, the CDBG-CV money can go only to local governments, and if used to build infrastructure, the local government must own that infrastructure. Furman added that the rural census tracts in Watauga County are now eligible for the N.C. GREAT broadband grants, and he is trying to contact providers to gauge interest in coming to the area.
The N.C. Department of Commerce requires county’s to host two public hearings about the grant in order to submit an application; one must be early in the process and a second would take place after a project and budget are identified. The commissioners voted to host the first public hearing about the CDBG-CV grant at the board’s Oct. 6 meeting at 8 a.m. Public speakers will be able to address the board electronically as the commissioners continue to meet virtually. For more information about the CDBG-CV grant, visit the county’s Sept. 15 board packet at tinyurl.com/CommissionersPacket.
Furman also approached the commissioners with a change of plans and a re-design of section four of the Middle Fork Greenway — which will be from Niley Cook Road to Tweetsie Railroad. Furman said the county was unable to obtain permits from the N.C. Division of Energy, Mining and Land Resources to encroach into the area’s trout buffer with a boardwalk and retaining walls as originally planned at Goldmine Branch Park.
Blue Ridge Conservancy then acquired a different piece of property — next to Blue Deer Cookie on U.S. 321 South near Blowing Rock — that Furman said will actually serve as a better location for a trailhead as it will be more visible and provide more parking. The project is proposed to no longer have a boardwalk, but instead would have two footbridges which will have a minimum encroachment into the trout buffer.
Furman added that Blue Ridge Conservancy typically donates land it acquires to the county as grants have to operate through county governments. The greenway project currently has three grants for section four including two from the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation and one from the N.C. Division of Water Resources. The commissioners approved the donation of the 1.7 acres of land from Blue Ridge Conservancy as well as a contract to Terra Tek in the amount of $39,300 for the construction of the project with approximately 2,800 feet of trail.
