BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to update county ordinances and deal with other issues in the county.
The board’s last meeting was scheduled for Election Day on Nov. 2, but was canceled due to the commissioners’ boardroom being used as a polling place.
As soon as the meeting opened, the board got into a public hearing regarding required changes to county ordinances to keep up-to-date with state requirements.
According to Watauga Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman, some of the county’s ordinances and regulations — including erosion, floodplains and other related regulations — work with models provided by state and federal governments. With updated models coming out, the county will have to update its ordinances.
Updates include the addition of a definition for “tiny homes/houses” due to an increase in popularity, requiring two feet of base flood elevation instead of just one and making it so that “Substantial Damage” and “Substantial Improvement” affecting the values of structures is measured over five years instead of just one.
Before they could get the public hearing started, Furman noted that other, minor changes had to be made as well, including capitalizing any uses of the word “person.”
After no public comments in the hearing, the board approved the changes to the ordinances.
Presented to the board during the meeting was a request from the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System regarding the future of their board.
According to ARHS attorney Jim Deal, the board had five of its 15 members as “At-Large Trustees” from counties that ARHS supports other than Watauga. Deal said the request was to replace one of the at-large selections designated for Avery County with someone who would represent part-time residents — a significant portion of ARHS’s patient population.
Deal also requested that current rules regarding board member term limits also be amended. As it was written previously in the ARHS bylaws, there was a four-term limit — each term lasting three years — for anyone elected on or after Jan. 1, 2010. The request was to push that date back two years, to allow some current board members to see out the Watauga Medical Center’s expansion project.
The board approved both requests from ARHS unanimously.
Multiple items on the commissioners’ agenda were related to emergency services in the county.
The board approved a $32,080 purchase of eight dual band radios for the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. They also approved the acceptance of a $400,000 grant from the Homeland Security Grant Program, which will increase the use of VIPER radios for emergency personnel in Watauga.
Also approved was an extension for Appalachian State University’s lease of a tower, antenna and small building at the Rich Mountain tower site for radio broadcasting. The extension runs through Dec. 31, 2029, and will see the university pay the county $1 for the lease.
Additionally, the board voted to cancel their first scheduled meeting of the new year — slated for Jan. 4 — due to a projected lack of need for a meeting at that time.
The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.