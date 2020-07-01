BOONE — Watauga County on June 29 filed a motion to dismiss the town of Boone’s lawsuit to stop the county’s current sales tax distribution method.
The town of Boone — as well as former Boone Town Council member Marshall Ashcraft — filed an original complaint in Watauga County Superior Court on Feb. 20. The town filed an amended complaint on May 26, which allowed the county until June 29 to respond. The complaint explains that North Carolina law authorizes counties to choose between two methods of distributing local sales tax revenues among the county and municipalities located in that county. The town claimed that Boone has lost revenue since the county switched to the “ad valorem” method (based upon property tax values) instead of the “per capita” method (based upon the total populations) in 2013.
The county responded with a motion to dismiss pursuant to Rule 12(b)(1) and Rule 12(b)(7). According to North Carolina General Statutes, Rule 12 governs defenses and objections. Rule 12(b)(1) is a motion made when there is a lack of jurisdiction over the subject matter. The complaint states that the plaintiffs lack standing because neither has suffered an injury. According to the county’s response, the town of Beech Mountain was permitted to intervene in the case by an order of the court entered on May 21.
The response then admits to or denies each allegation made in the complaint. The response explains that for many years before 1987, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners voted to use the ad valorem method. The county also states that the commissioners voted to use the per capita method from 1987 to 2013, and has since used the ad valorem method. The complaint alleges that Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain made “especially concerted efforts” to get the county to move to the ad valorem distribution method in 2000 and again in 2010.
The county stated that the commissioners were encouraged by some constituents to pursue the ad valorem method, while others encouraged the county to use the per capita method — both prior to and after the 1987 adoption of the per capita method. The response stated that the commissioners voted 3-2 to utilize the ad valorem method in 2013.
“The change of heart of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners was motivated at least in part by animus against the town of Boone due to an unrelated dispute over zoning regulations,” the complaint stated.
The complaint alleged that the county did not adopt a true “ad valorem” method; the town stated that doing so would’ve cost the county approximately $1,069,239 in revenue. Instead, the complaint contends that the county has adopted an “unlawful distribution scheme” and a “hybrid approach” of both the ad valorem and per capita methods that is not authorized by law.
The complaint states that the county entered into “side agreements” with the three aforementioned municipalities that were not authorized by law. The complaint cites a resolution selecting the ad valorem method passed by the commissioners in April 2013 which the town states “was premised upon the other towns’ promises to pay back the county a majority of the increased revenues.” The resolution states that the municipalities will provide 60 percent of the “increase in gross revenues accruing to the towns over and above the amount which would have otherwise been realized under the per capita method, to costs and expenditures as requested by the county.”
“This bonanza to the county came at (the) expense of the town of Boone,” the complaint stated.
The county denied having entered into any unlawful “side agreements” or having acted unlawfully in any way.
The complaint alleged that Boone’s sales tax revenues decreased by approximately $1.7 million for the 2013-14 fiscal year — and even more since then — as a result of the switch to the ad valorem method. The town claimed that the county calculated the result of its “unlawful distribution scheme” from FY 2013-14 to FY 2017-18, which equated to the other towns receiving roughly $4.5 million and the county about $7.4 million more than they would have under the per capita method.
The town stated that it lost around more than $10.2 million in revenue during that time period. The complaint referred to a sales tax summary document.
The complaint alleges that the town’s substantial loss of revenue has forced the town to cut its budget, reduce services, reduce equipment purchases, postpone or discontinue capital improvements and raise taxes. In response, the county stated that the town of Boone — like all NC municipalities — makes discretionary decisions as part of the budgeting process.
“The town of Boone opted to provide its employees with higher percentage raises than either Watauga County or the town of Beech Mountain opted to provide their respective employees (in fiscal year 2019-20),” stated the county. “To the extent any negative effects alleged in the amended verified complaint exist or may have purportedly arisen, they flow from the discretionary budgeting decisions and priorities of the town of Boone’s Town Council.”
The plaintiffs requested that the courts issue a declaratory judgment that the “tax distribution scheme” and the “paybacks” allegedly adopted by the county are unlawful. The plaintiffs also requested that the courts issue a permanent injunction restraining the county from continuing the “illegal payback” agreements and prohibiting the county from entering into such agreements. According to county attorney Anthony di Santi, a temporary restraining order had not been issued nor had a preliminary injunction hearing been scheduled as of June 30.
The complaint also claims that the town of Boone is entitled to judgment against the defendant “in the amount of taxes it has lost.” The defendant denied that the plaintiffs are entitled to “any relief or recovery whatsoever in this action.”
