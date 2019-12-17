BOONE — The Boone Town Council on Dec. 16 voted to enact new height and lot size restrictions and to create a new zoning district for small homes.
Building height limitations in the B3 General Business zoning district are now restricted to three stories and 45 feet for the primary height and four stories and 56 feet for the secondary height. Previously the B3 height limit was the same for the primary height, but five stories and 67 feet for the secondary height.
The Unified Development Ordinance change also added language stipulating that “for each story which exceeds the primary height limitation, the boundary lot setback applicable to the entire structure shall increase by 11 feet.”
A public hearing on the proposed amendment was held on Nov. 25, and the Boone Planning Commission subsequently voted unanimously to recommend approval to the council.
Council Member Sam Furgiuele said that during his time in Boone, he can’t remember any time that a five-story building hasn’t been met with public concern. Council Member Lynne Mason said she agreed and added that the concern is also due to the scale of the buildings, including their length, as well as setbacks.
The council also unanimously passed a modification requested in August 2019 to increase the minimum lot size of the R3 Multiple Family Zoning District to 20,000 square feet.
A public hearing was held Nov. 25, and the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a minimum lot size increase — but to 11,000 square feet, not 20,000 square feet.
“I think a quarter-acre is still too small,” Furgiuele said. “I think we should go with the original recommendation.”
Town attorney Allison Meade noted that the change will create a number of legal non-conformities and wondered if that could discourage those property owners from making improvements to their buildings. Boone has a tiered system of bringing non-conforming properties into compliance with the UDO based on the value of improvements or redevelopment.
Boone Planning Director Jane Shook said that she didn’t believe the town’s tiered system could mandate compliance with the new lot size requirement — “We can’t force people to add more land to their parcel,” she said — but that if property owners wanted to expand, there would have to be further evaluation.
The town now has a new zoning district — R1S Small Home — following approval by the council.
In January 2018, the council requested that staff research the possibilities regarding higher density for single-family dwellings due to the desirability to create acceptable transitions between higher-density and lower-density uses and due to the concern over the lack of affordable housing in the town of Boone.
“The R1S Small Home Residential District is established to provide a medium density living area consisting of detached single-family dwellings at a higher density than other residential zoning districts,” the new UDO language states. “The regulations for this district are intended to maintain the essential character of traditional single-family neighborhoods while allowing new single-family dwellings at a higher density, which also may serve as a transition to higher density residential and nonresidential districts.”
In the R1S, the minimum lot size is 5,000 square feet, and a maximum building footprint of 800 square feet is allowed, exclusive of decks, porches, steps, carports and standalone garages.
Building height is limited to one story with an attic story, and 25 feet. An attic story or a basement of no more than 400 square feet is permissible for a maximum of 1,200 feet of total living space. A garage within the building footprint is counted as living space for purposes of the 1,200-square-foot limit.
Buildings shall be oriented to the primary public way. A public hearing on the new district was held Nov. 25, and the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval.
Water intake nets engineering awardEarlier in the meeting, David Pond with W.K. Dickson Engineering appeared before the council to inform them that the Boone raw water intake project was selected for the American Council of Engineering of North Carolina’s highest honor, The Grand Conceptor Award.
The American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina represents the business interests of the engineering industry in North Carolina. ACEC/NC also provides legislative advocacy for member companies and strives to build relationships between the private and public sectors of the engineering industry. The organization has 10,180 members representing 230 firms in North Carolina.
The ACEC/NC Engineering Excellence Awards is an annual competition “that honors and recognizes engineering and surveying firms for projects that demonstrate the highest degree of achievement, value and ingenuity,” according to meeting materials. There are three levels of awards, and the Grand Conceptor, the highest level of award that can be achieved, is only awarded to one firm per year.
Judging criteria includes original or innovative application of new or existing techniques; future value to the engineering profession; social, economic and sustainable design considerations; complexity; and exceeding client/owner needs.
This year, ACEC-NC received 29 submittals for the 2020 awards. Because of the award, the Boone project is automatically eligible for the ACEC-National Award program.
Planning for a new Boone water source began in the mid-2000s, and construction of the $42 million intake project, which also included upgrades to the water treatment plant, was completed earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.