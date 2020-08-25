BOONE — A concept for a new town government complex that would house the Boone Police Department, Boone Public Works Department, Planning & Inspections Department and other facilities was unanimously endorsed by the Boone Town Council on Aug. 20.
The complex will be located on 52.4 acres known as the Bolick property, on U.S. 421 on the east side of Boone, which the town purchased for $4.7 million in 2016. Jason Bertoncino of the engineering firm WithersRavenel presented a conceptual site plan for the complex to the Boone Town Council at its online monthly meeting on Aug. 20.
In addition to the three town departments that would relocate to the site, the municipal center would also include the town’s fourth fire station, an emergency operations center, a greenway path and a potential ABC store, which would be the second ABC location in Boone. The main entrance to the complex would align with the intersection of U.S. 421 and Bamboo Road. A second entrance could be co-located with the existing Blue Ridge Energy driveway.
WithersRavenel estimated the cost of the project to range from $47.8 million to $52.4 million, with about a quarter of the cost coming from site development, including rock excavation and grading, retaining walls, paving and roadways. Boone Town Manager John Ward said that all of the site work would need to be completed at the same time, but that the building construction could be done in phases.
Ward said that a number of revenue sources could help finance the project, starting with the sales of the existing Public Works and Police Department properties. The sale of the Public Works Building on East King Street for $1,190,802 to the Blowing Rock Green Building Group was recently finalized, with the town to lease the facility from the buyer for up to five years.
The Police Department building on Blowing Rock Road (U.S. 321), which includes the Council Chambers, is also on the market at an asking price of $4,750,000.
Additional funding sources could include 911 funds, fire district tax revenue, ABC revenues and the town’s Water and Sewer Fund and General Fund, Ward said.
The complex would feature meeting space for town boards and other meetings, but Ward said it was a priority for the council to hold monthly council meetings at a location in downtown Boone. In addition, Town Hall would remain at its current location in downtown Boone, he said.
In aiming to meet the town council’s goal that all new projects be carbon neutral, a number of conservation and energy measures are being planned and considered, including the reforestation of the farmland along the South Fork New River. A large portion of the property — 34.9 acres — lies within the floodplain or has environmentally sensitive wetland areas, according to the WithersRavenel report. A greenway would be constructed within the reforested area, with a bridge over the river connecting to Watauga County’s Brookshire Park.
But “simply reforesting the bottom land is not sufficient to meet the town council’s goal of carbon neutrality,” the report stated.
Other environmental measures under consideration would be the orientation of buildings to maximize natural light usage, rooftop solar, battery energy storage, geothermal heating and permeable pavers.
Ward said he felt the project would accommodate future growth of town staff and equipment while setting an example for private developers on ways to incorporate sustainable features.
“Thank you for being so serious about having energy-efficient buildings and looking into clean energy,” Boone Town Councilperson Nancy LaPlaca said.
“I think we should move forward,” said Boone Town Councilperson Sam Furgiuele, in making the motion to endorse the project.
With the council’s endorsement of the project, Ward said the town would move forward with more detailed plans and cost estimates.
Watauga Medical Center rezoning approved
In other action at the council’s monthly meetings on Aug. 18 and 20, the council voted to approve a conditional district rezoning request by Watauga Medical Center to accommodate plans for a new two-story central energy plant and a four-story hospital expansion — an estimated $72.9 million project.
The project would also include the relocation of Mary Street to the south to align with Johnson Street. The Johnson Street extension would intersect with Deerfield Road across from the CVS pharmacy entrance. A traffic impact analysis recommended a turn signal at the intersection.
The existing hospital property and a portion of an adjacent tract will be rezoned from O/I Office Institutional and B3 General Business to Conditional District O/I Institutional with a phased site-specific development plan.
As part of the rezoning approval, the hospital accepted a condition stipulating that the hospital would build a 10-foot greenway path on its property, with easements for signage, with the understanding that the town would contribute toward the costs of the installation. The hospital site is considered a key area for connecting the Boone Greenway Trail to the future Middle Fork Greenway between Boone and Blowing Rock.
Students on town committees
Following a proposal in July by the Appalachian State Student Government Association to create a student-led town advisory committee called the Mountaineer Committee, the council on Aug. 18 approved a resolution creating additional positions on existing town committees for student representatives.
“Historically, students have largely been left out of participating in town affairs with limited opportunities to earn a seat at the table. While positive first steps occurred in 2008 and 2014, with the creation of Boone’s Town and Gown Committee and reserving seats on some advisory boards exclusively for students, this is not enough,” said Adam Zebzda, director of external affairs for the Student Government Association, speaking in July about the Mountaineer Committee proposal. “Not only does this resolution set precedent to further incorporate students in the local political process, but it also acts as a bridge between the students of Appalachian State University and the Boone community.”
Under the approved resolution, the student representatives serving on town boards — including the Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Community Appearance Commission, Sustainability Committee, Transportation Committee, Water Use Committee and Cultural Resources Advisory Board — would also serve on a student committee created by the SGA, which would maintain communications with the Boone Town Council, including a standing invitation to appear at council meetings.
Ward said that in further exploring the proposal after the July meeting, he was concerned that the proposed Mountaineer Committee might duplicate work already being conducted by the town’s existing committees, and he felt that additional student representation on existing boards would be “much more expedient.”
