RALEIGH — With $5.7 billion in federal funds available for investing in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper wants to invest in broadband access, education, and water and wastewater infrastructure.
Cooper announced his recommendations for the American Rescue Plan funds at a May 19 press conference.
“This pandemic brought us a once-in-a-generation challenge. And these funds have brought us a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Cooper said. “North Carolina’s funding from the American Rescue Plan positions our state for a shared recovery and allows us to create a North Carolina that works for all.”
The American Rescue Plan was passed by Congress in March to provide aid to citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper’s recommendations include investing $1.2 billion in broadband access and affordability to “close the digital divide in North Carolina.” According to Cooper, the funds would provide access to affordable, high-speed internet across the state and would ensure high-speed internet is equitably adopted and residents are able to access education, healthcare and business opportunities.
The expansion of broadband access is one of the priorities Sen. Deanna Ballard (R — Watauga) appreciates about Cooper’s funding recommendations.
“I was glad to see that some of the shared priorities Gov. Cooper and the General Assembly have — like expanding access to high speed internet — were included in his recommendations for the latest round of federal funding,” Ballard said in a statement.
Another one of his recommendations includes investing more in motorsports and outdoor event opportunities, including the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Of the $45 million to invest in motorsports, Cooper recommends $10 million for infrastructure and repairs needs.
“His proposal to put money toward repairing the North Wilkesboro Speedway would be significant for our region and I look forward to working with my colleagues in support of that effort,” Ballard said.
According to Cooper, investing in the North Wilkesboro Speedway would allow it — along with other speedways — to host at least five new outdoor events in the next three years.
Cooper also recommends investing in infrastructure related to water and wastewater to help communities.
The recommendation would invest $800 million to support clean drinking water and reduce water pollution by fixing North Carolina’s water and wastewater systems. According to Cooper, “more than a hundred communities in the state have aging water systems they can’t afford to fix, many of which are getting some funds directly from the federal government.”
In the recommendations, $440 million is reserved for water, sewer and stormwater projects for distressed and at-risk water and wastewater units, and $360 million is available for all units statewide.
Cooper’s recommendations would also invest $350 million to promote economic recovery in the hardest-hit industries across the state through two programs that target restaurants and other food services, accommodations such as hotels, recreation and leisure, and personal services businesses.
Rep. Ray Pickett (R — Blowing Rock) had not had time to review Cooper’s recommendations as of press time due to a family emergency, but said he plans to work with the North Carolina House of Representatives on final spending numbers for the $5.7 billion.
Cooper’s full recommendations can be found at www.osbm.nc.gov/media/1882/open.
