RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced May 14 that all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements and most mandatory mask requirements will be lifted effective immediately.
Cooper said most indoor or outdoor settings in the state will no longer require people to wear a mask or be socially distant.
"Because of our strong safety protocols, vaccines and the hard work of North Carolinians, we have been able to slow the spread of this virus and reduce deaths when other states saw surges in their cases," Cooper said. "It’s good that our metrics are stable or declining."
Previous limits included indoor mass gathering limits at 100 and outdoor mass gathering limit at 200.
According to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines guidelines, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stated that people who are not vaccinated should wear a mask and maintain distance in all indoor public settings and outdoor settings when they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance.
Cooper said CDC guidance affirms that getting vaccinated is the way through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We need to reach all of them to turn the corner on this pandemic once and for all, Cooper said. "North Carolinians have shown that we have resolve and the compassion to do what’s needed even when times get hard. If we keep doing that, we’ll get through this."
More information on the CDC guidelines can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html.
"I have a message for people who have not been vaccinated, and especially those who will choose not to wear a mask: get vaccinated now," Cooper said. "If you don’t listen to me, ask your doctor and do what your doctor tells you."
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said masks are strongly recommended for everyone regardless of vaccination status in large crowded indoor events like sporting events and live performances.
"Now, businesses may choose to continue to require that their customers wear masks," Cohen said. "For example, we're hearing that places like Starbucks and Home Depot will keep their policies mandating shoppers and employees wear masks."
Cooper also said that local governments and businesses can still require masks, but he said most local governments have been aligned with the state for most of this pandemic.
Cohen said that the best protection is to get vaccinated.
"Just under half of North Carolinian adults are not vaccinated," Cohen said. "We still want to reach our goal of two thirds of North Carolinians 18 and older with at least one vaccine goes, that's when we believe we will have enough protection across our community to be able to live more safely with this virus."
Cooper said that the lifting of restrictions is putting more personal responsibility on North Carolinians.
The full executive order can be found at files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO215-Lifting-COVID-19-Restrictions.pdf.
