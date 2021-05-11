BOONE — There has been an outpouring of support from the community since the news of the five deaths resulting from the April 28 standoff in Boone.
In a Community Night of Remembrance initiative, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce gave out 3,000 blue light bulbs and 5,000 red ribbons; community members were able to pick up the items on May 7 from various businesses in town. On May 10, the community was asked to light up their homes with the blue lights to show support for the two fallen deputies — Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox — and wear red to honor George and Michelle Ligon.
Businesses and homeowners posted photos of their blue lights on social media using the message #WataugaStrong.
Boone Chamber Director of Communications and Marketing Katie Greene said there is not one person in Watauga County that has not been affected by the tragic events from April 28. The Day of Community Remembrance offered a visible way for local businesses and High Country residents to mourn the loss felt by many.
“We have been overwhelmed at the level of community support for this effort – from both donation of supplies to volunteering of time and energy,” Greene said. “The Day of Remembrance served as just one step towards collective community healing, truly personifying what it means to be #WataugaStrong.”
Greene said the effort could not have been done without Chad Greene and Justin Warren at Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Lane Robinson with Creekside Electronics, Chrissy Bonestell with Beech Mountain Fire Department, Debbie Powers with the town of Seven Devils, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, The Mediation and Restorative Justice Center, Hunter’s Heroes, local law enforcement officers and many community volunteers.
A little less than a week before the Community Night of Remembrance, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at their May 4 meeting to express appreciation for the assistance received to the Watauga community during the April 28 tragedy and its aftermath.
“The loss of any law enforcement or public safety officer is a tragic and traumatic event for any community to experience,” the resolution states. “The law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the state of North Carolina have come together to assist the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and our community in a time of need. Citizens, nonprofits, civic and religious organizations and businesses have donated time, financial assistance and unending support. The Watauga Board of Commissioners and Watauga County Sheriff desires to express their gratitude and good will for the outpouring of support.”
The morning of May 10, the Boone Police Department hosted the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina. In addition to raising funds and awareness for the 40,000 Special Olympics North Carolina athletes, officers carried a torch engraved with the names of Ward and Fox. The torch will be carried from Boone to Raleigh, where it will be used to light the Special Olympics North Carolina Caldron on May 27.
A virtual Law Enforcement Torch Run is open to the public. The public can register to support Special Olympics North Carolina by running on the Boone Police Department’s virtual team. The virtual run will be open from May 8-June 30. To register, visit tinyurl.com/VirtualTorchRun.
Other community members and businesses have opted to make shirts, stickers, hats or other materials to show support, while others have created fundraising campaigns of their own for the families of the victims. A benefit ride was hosted on Saturday, May 8, by Back The Blue From Caldwell — the route traveled from Hickory to Boone. Donations were collected through May 10 for the families of Fox and Ward.
Online fundraisers are being offered for the families of Fox, Ward and the Ligons. To donate to the Ward family, visit tinyurl.com/GoFundMeForChrisWardsFamily. To donate to the Fox family, visit tinyurl.com/GoFundMeForLoganFoxsFamily. Donations to the family of the Ligons can be made at tinyurl.com/QuietGiversPaypalLigonFamily or tinyurl.com/GoFundMeForSommerBarnes.
