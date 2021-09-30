WATAUGA — When someone has physical health issues or gets sick, they can go see their doctor or head to the emergency room. But, community members who are struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse or need the support that is not as easily accessible may have questions about where they can find help.
An effort to answer those questions and help people find the support they need comes in the form of the Community Mental Health Project. Spearheaded by the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative and the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s High Country organization, the project is an online resource that can be quickly accessed and lists support options for people struggling with health issues. It also includes substance abuse resources.
NAMI High Country President Michael Tanner said the origins of the project came following the April 28 standoff with law enforcement in Watauga County that left five people dead. In the incident, Isaac Barnes, 32, allegedly killed his parents and took the lives of two Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies before his own death.
Following the tragedy, Barnes’ sister, Sommer, publicly alluded to her brother dealt with mental health issues. Tanner said that news of Isaac Barnes’ mental health issues reminded him of the years of stigma that people with mental illnesses often face.
“We have been taught to fear (mental illness) and to sometimes stigmatize it, to think that somehow mental illness is just bad behavior,” Tanner said. “In the worst case, there are folks around who say what mental illness is caused by my demons, and in a very literal sense as if somebody has been occupied by an evil spirit. Part of it is just realizing that this tragedy happened — in large part — because mental health is so seriously ignored and under-addressed in our society.”
According to WCCI Chair Denise Presnell, the project identified two main issues. The first was the lack of a location with all of the resources.
“Our purpose is to help improve the quality of life — and prevent loss of life — around mental health issues and substance abuse and addiction,” Presnell said. “We started talking about the gaps … We had a lot of conversations about the resources for people who need help — but a lot of times we don’t know what those are — and sometimes the people that need the help aren’t even the ones that will accept the help, it’s the loved ones who will accept the help. We decided we wanted to create a web page with all of the resources in the community.”
The second identified problem was making people aware resources were out there in the first place and informing them on where to find them or what they were.
“If you walk into a mental health facility, they can tell or hand you a list of things, but if you’re standing on a street corner or having to break down in the bathroom, those things are not right in front of you,” Presnell said.
The solution was a classic option, a combination of spreading the word around and flyers with a QR code that goes to the website. The flyers and the website have information in both English and Spanish so that it is accessible to anyone who needs it.
While putting up lists of resources around the county would help, it does have drawbacks.
Presnell noted that had the project taken a physical form, it could be outdated before it even gets printed. She said the plan is to continuously keep the site updated, making sure that no new organizations are left out and that all information is accurate.
Aside from the resources database, Tanner said the future of the project has not been decided, but noted his confidence in
“That’s where we started and we don’t know yet where we go from here, but my sense is that this group is committed to a long-term collaboration of relevant organizations,” Tanner said. “We are particularly blessed in this little, remote mountain community to have some really forward-looking people in mental health, particularly with respect to the criminal system and the court system. You see that in the presence of multiple social workers in the jail that are designed to help people not wander back into jail.”
To find the Community Mental Health Project’s community resources page and find support services in Watauga County, visit wataugaresources.weebly.com
