BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Dec. 15 to bring an end to the Turner House property, and to hold off on opening up the Watauga Community Recreation Center.
The board discussed the proposed demolition of the Hardin/Turner House property. The county purchased the property in November 2018, with the intent to demolish the structure on it to make way for more parking for courthouse visitors and employees.
Board Chairman John Welch pointed the rest of the board to submitted public comments, so they were aware of it. In two comments sent in, asking for the property to not be demolished, accusations were made that the board had met behind closed doors illegally to discuss and move towards the demolition, which Commissioner Billy Kennedy denied.
Eric Plaag, who has discussed the historical properties of the house with the commissioners and Boone Town Council, also sent in a public comment.
“As I have repeatedly informed you over the past two years, the Oscar and Suma Hardin House is historically significant both for its architecture and for its relationship to individuals of historical significance to Watauga County," Plaag said. "The house was built in 1926 for Oscar (1883-1927) and Suma Bogle Little Hardin (1888-1931), both of whom contributed significantly to the business and social fabric of Boone during the 1920s. The house is also the boyhood home of Robert Bogle "Bobby" Hardin (1910-1977), the longtime mayor of Blowing Rock from 1953 to 1971."
Plaag added that the house features several examples of architectural flourishes that are rare in Colonial Revival architecture of the period in Watauga County.
“With minor, restorative changes (removal of the vinyl/aluminum siding and restoration of the side porches), the house would be eligible for Local Historic Landmark designation and likely eligible for the National Register of Historic Places," Plaag said.
The county previously agreed to work with the town of Boone on a solution that would leave the building standing, while also creating more parking — which came in the form of a proposed Queen Street parking deck.
Commissioner Larry Turnbow noted his concern with the lack of bore samples from the potential site of the Queen Street parking deck, adding that without the samples there is no firm idea of the cost despite an estimated cost of more than $10 million. Turnbow noted the samples were promised to have been delivered more than seven months ago, and without them the viability of the project can not be determined, let alone what the actual cost would be.
“We had a clear indication that we would get more information,” Turnbow said.
With that noted, Turnbow made the motion to demolish the property. Kennedy seconded the motion, noting how long it has taken to come to a decision and problems that have arisen with working with the town of Boone. Wallin said before the board voted that nothing has been done with the house, and the building has been sitting in a state of disrepair for years.
“Not only did the Town of Boone have the opportunity to buy it, but anyone had the opportunity to buy it,” Turnbow said.
After the discussion had ended, the board voted unanimously to accept a $21,300 bid from D.H. Griffin to demolish the Turner House.
The board also received an update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic from AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene. Greene noted that Watauga had been reclassified by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to show a “substantial” community spread opposed to a “significant” one.
Greene stressed that recent news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine should not stop people from continuing efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
“It’s going to take some time for us to have a broader distribution of a vaccine,” Greene said. Greene that plans are being made for the eventual rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, but nothing can be solidified until more information arrives.
As of the meeting, AppHealthCare reported 133 active cases in Watauga and 2,646 total cases in Watauga since testing began.
The board was also presented with three plans for opening up the Community Recreation Center by Watauga County Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Poulos. The first plan would only open it to the Watauga High School Swim Team until Jan. 30, 2021, at an expense of $27,321, the second would be opening the facility at 30 percent maximum capacity from Jan. 28 to June, 2021, at a cost of $187,000 and the third would open it at 50 percent capacity in April, 2021, which would cost $102,000.
In a submitted public comment, Cameron St. Clair wrote, “This is the one WHS team for whom WHS has no facility. The matter is urgent because the season has begun, will be almost over by the time you meet again, and families are having to drive to the YMCA of Avery County for swimmers to practice, precluding many from participating.”
The board expressed concerns over opening, noting Greene’s earlier comments about Watauga’s COVID-19 situation, but also noted their support for the center and its eventual opening.
Commissioner Charlie Wallin said that if the center is not open to at least the swim team, they will continue to go to Avery County, where the COVID-19 situation is considered worse by NCDHHS. He added that he's concerned about residents choosing to not use the center at all when it is open, if they continue to push back the opening.
However, the immediate issue the center faced was staffing. Poulos noted the difficulty in finding needed staff and then having some of them undergo lifeguard training, all with the holiday season only making the process more difficult. The board agreed to table the discussion, opting to reevaluate it in January 2021 due to uncertainty over staffing and the pandemic.
The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners will be Jan. 19, 2021.
