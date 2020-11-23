BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners voted on Nov. 17 to table the discussion of three options for opening the Watauga Community Recreation Center until the board's Dec. 7 meeting.
Watauga Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Poulos presented the three plans to the commissioners after the board gave direction to county staff at its Oct. 20 meeting to gather information on the feasibility of opening the facility for the Watauga High School swim team.
Option 1 would allow for the opening of the facility for the WHS swim team only on Dec. 1 with two lifeguards and one custodial position needed to cover the swim practice. No county testing/screening would need to be conducted. Coaches would be required to follow N.C. High School Athletic Association guidelines and protocols to ensure athletes’ safety, athletes would be required to to sign COVID-19 waiver. No other programs would be offered.
According to Polous, the estimated cost to open the facility under option 1 is $27,321. The county wouldn't bring in any revenue while operating under option 1, as the county has a mutual use agreement with the Watauga County Schools system and would not charge the team for use of the pool.
Option 2 would open the facility to the WHS swim team and the public under the current COVID-19 restrictions limiting capacity to 30 percent. The facility would be open to the swim team starting in December, and the rest of the facility would open on Jan. 18, 2021. Polous said this would allow WCRC staff to hire the necessary employees to open the whole center. Locker rooms would remain closed and child care would not be provided.
County staff estimate that it would cost $187,000 to open the facility under option 2 based on six months of operations, and would be able to accrue $63,000 in revenues based on 30 percent of budgeted revenues for a six-month period.
Option 3 would allow the facility to open to the WHS swim team at the beginning of December, and the WCRC remains closed to the public until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted to allow for at least 50 percent or higher capacity. Locker room and childcare services would remain closed, and the county would include a list of modified programs in the opening plan.
The estimated cost to open for option 3 is $102,000 based on three months of operations. The county estimates it would gather about $52,500 in revenues based on 50 percent of budgeted revenues for a three-month period.
Commissioner Perry Yates — who served his last meeting on the board before the incoming new member — made a motion to table the discussion until the next meeting. He said he thought the decision should be tabled to allow two more weeks to see if the current COVID-19 spike in the area continues. The other three board members in attendance agreed; Chairman John Welch was not in attendance.
"We all want the facility open but we have to get through this public health crisis first," said Commissioner Billy Kennedy.
The commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding to accept a school resource officer position through the Watauga County Sheriff's office at the Watauga High School — previously staffed by the Boone Police Department.
Additionally, the board heard from a representative of Appalachian FC as its joining the National Premier Soccer League. The league discussed the potential of using the county's Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. The group made two requests: the acceptance of a facility use agreement and the authorization to sell alcohol at the facility. The board directed Appalachian FC to work with the county attorney to work through contract details before the board makes any final decisions.
The commissioners also voted to move its regularly scheduled Dec. 8 meeting to Dec. 7, as new board members are required to be sworn-in on the first Monday of December following the election. Incumbents John Welch and Charlie Wallin will reclaim their seats on the board, and Carrington Pertallion will be sworn in as a new member.
