BOONE — Before taking into consideration increases for cost-of-living adjustments or requests from several agencies, the county was potentially looking at a $454,815 increase to funding allocations in fiscal year 2020-21.
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners met with various agencies and departments to discuss funding during its two-day budget retreat Feb. 13-14. Of the $454,815, an estimated $316,000 could be allocated to Watauga Medics, according to County Manager Deron Geouque.
The board met with Watauga Medics Director Craig Sullivan on the second day of the retreat. According to Sullivan, medics had 6,142 total calls in 2019 with an average of 16.8 calls per day. He added that the agency has averaged a 4.32 percent increase in calls each day during the last 28 years.
Sullivan requested $316,000 to fund a 24-hour crew that would potentially be placed at the base in Blowing Rock. Watauga Medics currently operates with three 24-hour crews, one 12-hour crew and one nine-hour crew located in Blowing Rock. The county suggested boosting the nine-hour crew in Blowing Rock to 24 hours, with the understanding that the crew would remain in Blowing Rock for the regular nine-hour shift and the other hours would operate at either base one or base two in Boone.
Approximately 62 percent of the calls are taking place in Boone, according to Sullivan. He said the Blowing Rock base is the least busiest of the crews, and the agency needs additional man power in Boone to cover its call volume.
The commissioners also heard from Crystal Kelly, the Watauga Children’s Council’s director of strategic initiatives. She presented proposed county funding allocations to the Children’s Council for the next four years that Commissioner Larry Turnbow called “aggressive.”
Since late 2018, Watauga has participated in the Pritzker Children’s Initiative — now renamed the National Collaborative for Infants and Toddlers. Two programs created through the initiative are the Family Connects and the child care center accreditation programs. To do this, the agency adopted an Early Childhood Education and Development Fund that is monitored by the Early Childhood Education and Development Committee.
According to Kelly’s presentation, in order for the county to sustainably scale investments, an incremental growth structure during the next three to five years was proposed. The goal would allow the Children’s Council to be able to attain the goals of reaching all families in the county through a universal family connection and referral strategy (Family Connects); reach up to 75 percent of at-risk families through intensive home visiting models; and subsidize the early childhood system by providing financial incentives to child care centers that meet higher quality standards.
The Children’s Council’s preliminary estimates for the cost of this plan is approximately $1,816,875. The agency stated that county level commitments and investments would allow for greater leverage of the private and philanthropic sectors in order to meet anticipated funding gaps.
“Even with proposed funding, there will be significant gaps in funding for implementation,” according to the agency. “The Children’s Council will be the lead organization to identify and leverage additional funding streams through state, federal and private sources in order to fill the gap.”
The proposed investment from the county Kelly presented would mean a $100,000 county allocation for 2020-21, $175,000 for 2021-22, $305,000 for 2022-23 and $500,000 for 2023-24.
Commissioner Billy Kennedy said realistically the county would not be able to increase its allocation by hundreds of thousands of dollars in the next few years. The commissioners did agree to try adding $25,000 to its allocation to the Watauga Children’s Council, bringing its total allotment to $75,000.
Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman updated the commissioners on the work conducted on the Guy Ford River Access project, which he said is currently at a “standstill.” Furman said the project has expended its funding, and still needs quite a few tasks completed to be able to open — including paving for parking, a guardrail for safety, concrete for a ramp, a pedestrian bridge and signage.
Furman said the 2019-20 budget bill provided $100,000 worth of funding for the project that could complete it, but as the state budget has not been adopted, the funding has not come through.
“I would hate to see it get this far and not serve the purpose,” said Commissioner Perry Yates. “I would at least get it done so people could park.”
The commissioners directed Furman to approach the Tourism Development Authority with a request of $100,000 to finish the project. According to Furman, the TDA has fronted $75,000 for the project so far. Yates commented that he’d rather see the TDA put funding toward the Guy Ford River Access project before the Howard Knob Park project — a priority the TDA mentioned to the commissioners the day before.
It was during the first day of the retreat that the board discussed that 2020-21 will be the third and final year of its funding for a recovery plan for AppHealthCare and its three-year funding commitment to the Appalachian Regional Library to increase staff salaries. Each year the budget for AppHealthCare has increased by $66,215, with the proposed amount for 2020-21 to total $813,135. The commissioners have boosted the library budget by $47,600 for the past two years, and the 2020-21 increase would bring its total to $699,960.
These two amounts account for $113,815 of the $454,815 projected budget increase, according to Geouque.
According to the county, staff will have individual agency and department meetings throughout April. The commissioners are scheduled to have their two-day work budget session May 14-15 to hammer out budget details, with a public hearing on the county manager’s proposed budget planned for May 19.
