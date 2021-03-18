BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, March 16, reiterating their commitment to fostering a welcoming Watauga as well as taking care of other board business.
The meeting opened with a message from the board, as Chairman John Welch said the board heard from other citizens that Watauga should follow others’ leads in committing to a county free of discrimination. They reiterated their commitment via a statement, which Welch read out at the meeting.
“The Watauga County Board of Commissioners recognizes that everyone is entitled to equal rights and freedoms under the law without distinctions based on race, color, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, language, disability, marital status, religion, political beliefs, family/parental status, national and social origins and other identifying aspects. Yet, the county also recognizes that its citizens and visitors alike are still vulnerable to discrimination while they engage in many aspects of life including, education, housing, healthcare, employment and the use of public spaces," the statement read.
The board's message also stated that Watauga County as a government body employs over 300 people and governs more than 56,177 citizens while hosting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
"The county is proud to have practices in place that do not tolerate discrimination, and will continue to strongly support protecting all people from the indignity of discrimination within its borders," the county's message stated. "With this affirmation, the county hopes to send a message that it is committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for residents, students, visitors, investors, volunteers, employees and subcontractors, vendors, partners and the like without fear of discrimination."
The board then received a presentation from AppHealthCare Director of Health Jennifer Greene, who came with an update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Greene told the board that Watauga was continuing to trend in the right direction, but until the pandemic ends the fight against it must continue.
According to Greene, 21 percent of Watauga County had been partially vaccinated while 15 percent had been fully vaccinated. She noted that North Carolina begin giving vaccines to members of phase four beginning Wednesday, March 17, opening the door for a large amount of people to receive the protection.
"So if you've been waiting a little while, it won't be much longer," Greene said. "Group 4 starts with people 16 to 64 (years old) that have a chronic health condition. I will say, it might surprise you as to what might put you at higher risk. Things like obesity and smoking, either currently or formerly, can put you at higher risk and so those are conditions that would make you eligible for a vaccine now. I encourage folks to check out all of the vaccinating providers and find out where you can get your vaccine."
Commissioner Billy Kennedy asked Greene if she and AppHealthCare had seen much resistance to the vaccines, to which Greene noted there had been push backs to the vaccines, mainly due to disinformation spreading on social media.
Welch said people need to trust experts not just unverified information on social media, noting he had received a vaccine less than a week earlier.
“I got my vaccine (March 12) at the Holmes Convocation Center on campus,” Welch said. “I did it in honor of my mother-in-law, who unfortunately was not able to overcome her battle with COVID-19 to see a vaccine. People need to remember the half-a-million people who were not able to make it to the chance to get a vaccine, so that we can avoid having more of those.”
Next on the agenda was a request from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for the board to approve the purchase of five new radios. The radios each cost $7,768.75 and all together totaled $38,843. The board approved the purchase unanimously.
Watauga Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman presented the board with bids for section four of the Middle Fork Greenway project. According to Furman, four bids had been received, and JW Hampton’s $1,605,420 was the lowest. He added that funds for the bid are available and all that had to be done is get it approved by the board, which they did unanimously.
The board also approved a proclamation designating April 2021, as “North Carolina 811 Safe Digging Month.” By declaring the month, the commissioners aimed to remind people to call 811 before they dig, so the area can be checked for important underground items such as water and power lines.
During County Manager Deron Geouque’s announcements, he noted the Watauga Community Recreation Center will hold a private, soft opening on April 23. He noted local and state-level representatives and notable figures from around Watauga have been invited to attend alongside the commissioners.
He also reminded the board and those watching that Watauga County Parks and Recreation will host a a drive-thru Bunny Trail Parade on Sunday, March 28, from 2-4 p.m. at the new recreation center.
The meeting went into closed session shortly before 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.