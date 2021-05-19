BOONE — There was an audience present for the Watauga County Board of Commissioners' meeting on Monday, May 18, as it was the first time since March 2020 that the board held their meeting in-person.
The decision to have their meeting in person and not virtually came in the wake of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines easing as more vaccines roll out in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. While opening the meeting, Chairman John Welch noted how nice it was to get back to some normalcy.
However, at the end of the meeting the commissioners discussed something that's been around since the start of the pandemic — the county's state of emergency. The state of emergency has been in-place for the county since March 2020, and County Manager Deron Geouque asked the board if they were interested in lifting the order.
"Our state of emergency, as it sits now, just lists the order of succession," Welch said. "If I get sick, if Vice Chair (Billy) Kennedy gets sick. That's all it really entails."
According to the declaration, if Welch was unable to fulfill his duties as chairman, Kennedy would act in his stead, with Geouque being Kennedy's backup. Aside from the succession plan, it also requires the following of restrictions signed into effect by N.C. Governor Roy Cooper.
The board opted to hold off on any decision cancel or change the order, choosing to remain cautious in case of a spike in case numbers or updates in the pandemic as a whole. The board decided they will revisit the matter at their next meeting on Tuesday, June 1.
The board also hosted a public hearing regarding the proposed county budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which they worked on in a two-day session on May 13-14.
The only public comments on the budget were from Billy Ralph Winkler, representing the Southern Appalachian Historical Society, and Cailtin Massey, there on behalf of the Community Care Clinic.
Both went to the board to take the time to thank them for contributions made to their organizations in the proposed budget, with SAHS proposed to receive $22,000 and the Community Care Clinic slated to get $25,000.
Watauga County Schools Director of Finance Ly Marze asked the board to release $75,000 from the State Education Lottery Fund. Marze said the plan is to replace the rubber gym floor at the Blowing Rock Elementary School, noting that it is the last of its kind in the Watauga School System.
Marze said the plan is to replace it with a sub-floor topped with a layer of mahogany, more in-line with other gymnasiums. The board approved the funding unanimously.
Also requesting fund authorization was Emergency Services Director Will Holt, requesting the use of $35,000.
Holt said the money was to offset the purchase of land for a new communications tower in the Sampson area, which he added was a joint project with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The board approved the request unanimously.
Also on the agenda was the future of Watauga County Sheriff's Office K-9 Raven. The dog partnered Deputy Logan Fox, who was killed in the line of duty on April 28.
According to Geouque, the board could approve Raven's sale as surplus to Fox's father, Tim Fox. To do so, the board would have to advertise the sale for ten days prior to the transaction, and settle on a fee.
"Staff requests that Raven be declared surplus and sold for a fee of $1 to Deputy Fox's father, Tim Fox," Geouque said. "County staff will personally pay the $1, so that's already been taken care of."
Kennedy asked if advertising the sale in that matter would open the door for someone to swoop in on it, but Geouque said it was only a formality.
The board approved the sale unanimously, with Welch noting he was sure, "Raven will be taken care of well."
The board also approved awarding bids to Subaru of Concord and the North Carolina Sheriff's Association for two new vehicles for the WCSO, a 2021 Subaru Forester and a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 worth a combined $50,483.03.
The meeting adjourned at 6:19 p.m. The Watauga County Board of Commissioners' next meeting will be held Tuesday, June 1.
