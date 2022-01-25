BOONE — For the first time in 2022, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners met, handling budgetary matters while also hearing about the planned property value revaluation.
Initially scheduled for the day prior, the Wednesday, Jan. 19, meeting was pushed back one day due to the inclement weather from the weekend. Along with an altered schedule, the meeting also saw the board operate short-handed due to missing commissioners Carrington Pertalion and Larry Turnbow.
A big part of the meeting was hearing from Ryan Vincent of Vincent Valuations, who is heading up the 2022 Revaluation, which will give Watauga County an accurate and updated look at property values.
“Reappraisal is the process in which we go through and appraise all properties as of a particular day and bring them up to their current market value,” Vincent said. “That day here is Jan. 1, 2022. That includes all properties — residential, commercial, industrial — just a real property.”
Vincent said the appraisal will not include personal property. He added that state laws require a large reappraisal is done once every eight years, and Watauga’s time is now.
“What we do here distributes the property tax burden equally based on market value,” Vincent said. “Certain areas of the county have changed more rapidly than other areas.”
Vincent said the plan is to have new market values that will be used to calculate tax bills coming in the summer, and the plan is to mail notices to property owners at the end of March.
He noted that the real estate market boom has caused home prices to balloon in recent months, showing a slideshow of home sales such as one in Beech Mountain that was assessed for $98,500 in 2014 and sold for $275,000 in July.
Commissioner Billy Kennedy noted that none of the houses shown in the slideshow had gone down in value, but Vincent pointed out that there will be some properties in Watauga that did depreciate in value since 2014.
Kennedy noted his concerns over the rise in prices and how it would make it more difficult for many people to find affordable homes in Watauga.
Vincent said that property owners will have the chance to appeal the appraisals, which will be judged by either the valuation team or the Board of Equalization and Review — a board made up by the commissioners with county manager Deron Geouque serving as an alternate. The deadline to submit an appeal April 26, and the board will first meet on April 5.
Also on the agenda for the commissioners was a purchase request from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for seven vests and eight ballistic helmets totaling $31,361.31. The board approved the purchase, which was made using funds from the American Rescue Plan.
The board was also tasked with setting dates for their annual pre-budget retreat and the two budget work sessions for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
The board was hesitant to commit to a set date due to the absences of Pertalion and Turnbow, setting a tentative retreat date for Feb. 17-18, and work session dates for May 12-13.
The next scheduled meeting for the Watauga County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, Feb. 1.
