BOONE — It was not the longest meeting, but the Watauga County Board of Commissioners’ Tuesday, Sept. 21, meeting was productive nonetheless.
Kicking it off was AppHealthCare Director of Health Jennifer Greene, who opened her update by noting she wanted to deliver good news for a change. This came in the form of a potential leveling in case numbers across the state. At the same time, Greene reported that vaccine producer Pfizer had announced “promising clinical trial data” for potentially getting vaccines available for children aged 5-11.
However, not all news related to the global pandemic will be good as Green said the 18-24-year-old demographic is still taking up a majority of the new cases in Watauga County.
Greene also noted that flu season is coming up and that flu shots will be available, with people being able to get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time if they choose to do so.
Commissioner Carrington Pertalion said she has been told by people that they could not get their second vaccine shot due to receiving a flu shot, noting that it was important for people to know that previous guidance of having to wait two weeks between either shot had changed.
Also on the agenda was an annual report from Appalachian Regional Library Director of Libraries Jane Blackburn.
Blackburn reported an increase in library card holders across the libraries in Watauga, Ashe and Wilkes counties. She did note that visitor numbers had dropped dramatically from the high of 405,463 in the 2018-19 fiscal year, to 285,567 in the 2019-20 year and 172,303 in the 2020-21 year. Coinciding with the visitor decreases were decreases in the number of programs being run, both being results of the pandemic.
Blackburn also reported the goals for the Watauga County Public Library, which were organizational excellence, services to underserved communities, increased access and innovative programming and an expansive print and digital collection.
Another library matter on the agenda was the proposed update to the interlocal agreement between Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes and the ARL. The agreement is up for renewal in 2022, and Blackburn noted the only proposed change relates to the requirements for ARL Board of Trustees members.
The board includes 12 representatives from the individual counties, four from each, which have traditionally been members of their local library’s board. Blackburn’s proposition was to include a requirement that the Board of Trustees members be on their local library’s board.
“Traditionally, those four people have come from the local boards and that makes a lot of sense, sit on the local board, you know your local library really,” Blackburn said.
The commissioners agreed with the proposed change, noting that it was essentially an informal rule already. Commissioner Billy Kennedy moved to accept the proposed agreement, however Commissioner Larry Turnbow pointed out that the commissioners in Ashe and Wilkes had yet to agree to the deal.
Turnbow proposed that the board approve the agreement, on the condition that they may review it if any of the other counties wish to change something in it. The rest of the board agreed, approving the deal unanimously.
Public comments at the end of the meeting saw a husband and wife make an impassioned plea with the board to look at the future of animal welfare in Watauga County.
Terese Musewicz and Frank Hubbard both spoke to the board about dogs living across the street from them who are allegedly being chained to the ground outside and howling in obvious distress. When taking the case to law enforcement, they were told that the animals’ living conditions were “within the law,” which was the couple’s problem.
“First, the Humane Society of the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the ASPCA, the National Humane Education Society, the Centers for Disease Control and numerous animal experts have spoken out against chaining and tethering because it is inhumane, unsafe and can lead to aggressive behavior,” Hubbard said. “It is not unique or unusual in North Carolina to have ordinances preventing or limiting covering dogs. In fact, over 25 North Carolina counties in cities have adopted such ordinances. For example, the city of Raleigh’s dog pedaling ordinance regulates the unattended restraint or tethering of dogs under the ordinance that a dog may not be tethered for more than three hours total in a 24 hour period.”
Musewicz and Hubbard called on the commissioners to take a look at an ordinance banning the chaining of animals, something they both admitted would not be easy for the county to implement. However, Kennedy and other commissioners voiced their support for looking into the idea, thanking the speakers for coming to the meeting.
The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners will be Tuesday, Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.