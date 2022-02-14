BOONE — When Winter Storm Izzy brought more than a foot of snow to parts of Watauga County in January, many local and non-local businesses were happy to lend their support to personnel working to dig Watauga out of the snow.
At the Watauga County Board of Commissioners' meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1, the board signed a proclamation of appreciation to restaurants that contributed meals to emergency service providers during the storm.
"Folks offered up some resources to the National Guard who came in and a lot of emergency services folks who were out an about in that crazy weather," board chair John Welch said. "We wanted to formally and publicly thank them."
The proclamation — which the board approved unanimously — thanked Lost Province Brewing Company, Ransom Pub, Saks Grill, Wendy's and Come Back Shack for contributing meals to personnel during the storm.
It also extended appreciation to local businesses like Bojangles, Thompson Seafood, Casa Rustica, Painted Fish, Bald Guy Brew, Boonies Pizza, Blue Ridge Diner, High Country Greek Restaurant, Chipotle and Cracker Barrel, as well as Stateline Outpost and Grub in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, for offering meals during the storm.
"It just goes to show, once again, how interdependent we are as a community," commissioner Billy Kennedy said.
Also on the list for the commissioners was the agenda for their annual pre-budget retreat.
Two weeks earlier, the board tentatively agreed to set the retreat for Feb. 17-18, however commissioners Carrington Pertalion and Larry Turnbow were not in attendance. Now with all board members on-hand, the commissioners confirmed the Feb. 17-18 dates with plans to go from noon to 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 18.
The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15.
