BOONE — During the course of two days, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners met Feb. 8-9 for their annual retreat to review goals and objectives for the county as the 2021-22 budget season approaches.
Day one began at noon on Monday, Feb. 8, and was scheduled to be a seven-hour meeting. First on the agenda was Finance Director Misty Watson’s presentation reviewing the current fiscal year, which ends in June.
According to Watson’s presentation, which was capped as of Dec. 31, 2020, 67.2 percent of budgeted general fund revenues had been collected. The largest amount was $30,445,307 in property taxes, 82.5 percent of expected. Watson noted that in the presentation it said 43.8 percent of predicted sales tax has come in, but since the Dec. 31 cut-off that number had climbed to more than 70 percent, with more than $7 million having come in.
Watson said the county's expenditure was also on track for the current, budgeted fiscal year. The largest expenditure as of Dec. 31 was Watauga County Schools with $7,157,049, but it was still on track with only 49 percent of their allotment spent. In total, 45.2 percent of the expenditure had been used, working out to $25,911,997 of the more than $57 million budgeted.
Watson highlighted the law enforcement budget history, noting that this fiscal year had seen the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office add a new school resource officer position alongside vehicles, which contributed to an increase in costs from the year prior. The 2020-21 fiscal year saw a law enforcement budget of $7,446,100, a 3.47 percent increase from the year prior.
According to Watson’s presentation, total capital funding for WCS totaled $1,250,000, the lowest since 2015-16. Watson also presented the debt service summary. As of the presentation, the county had a total owed amount of $48,190,000 between the high school and recreation center projects, with an additional $8,979,336 in interest. Commissioner Billy Kennedy noted that in the past, people had given the board flak over debt, but said that the county is in a good place and is on track to have no issues with debt.
County Manager Deron Geouque led the review of the current capital improvement plan, noting a total balance of $15,830,065. The largest projects were $4.5 million for WCS long-term needs, $2.7 million for the future Valle Crusis School and $2.5 million for Emergency communications.
Geouque also noted a plan for a human services center parking lot adjacent to King Street in Boone. The location is a grass area that Geouque noted has always been tabbed for future parking, and that the project would cost $411,125 during a two-year period.
Another parking project, dubbed the “Water Street Parking Deck,” would serve the courthouse at the former site of the Turner House and provide 100 new spaces. The project would cost $3.1 million over two years, with more than $500,00 coming from sitework and design.
Also proposed were renovations to the Watauga Community Recreation Center outdoor field and courts. The request would cost $735,807 and include reorienting the baseball field, adding lighting and fencing, the construction of tennis, pickleball and basketball courts and would have a total cost of $735,807.
While the rec center has not been used for its intended purpose yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Board Chairman John Welch noted that he’s received good impressions from people who have been inside it. At the same time, he and Kennedy noted the center’s use as a COVID-19 vaccination location, with Kennedy calling initiatives that have taken place there a “real community effort.”
Another proposal for the CIP was an expansion of the Watauga County Public Library, which would cost $10.2 million during a six-year period.
In a letter to the board from County Librarian Monica Caruso and Appalachian Regional Libraries Director Jane Blackburn, it was noted that when the library was completed in 1997, it was only two-thirds of the originally intended project. The letter noted the library has outgrown the limited space it has, with 70 percent of Watauga County residence having library cards. Kennedy voiced his support for the project, but also noted his concern over how the town of Boone would look at the project.
The board also looked at a request from the Watauga Habitat for Humanity, who was requesting support for a road extension in their GreenWood Community.
The board voiced their support for the project, noting the work Habitat does in the community and the benefit it brings to the county. However, Kennedy noted his concern over the cost of the project, believing it could reach $100,000. The board voiced its support to help with the funding, with a $20,000 contribution being agreed upon as a likely amount.
Next was Sanitation Operations Services Director Rex Buck, who was leading a presentation on sanitation matters, joined by Mark Cathey of McGill Associates and Craig Coker of Coker Composting and Composting. The group came with a proposed organic composting operation for the county.
The proposal was to combine the existing operations of Watauga’s organic recycling with a composting operation. The option would have startup costs of $310,000-350,000 in civil costs and $200,000-230,000 in equipment, alongside the hiring of a full-time employee, and a projected positive cash flow of more than $100,000 starting in the first year.
Also presented were proposed signs for the landfill, which Cathey said would split the landfill into colored zones to make directions easy for visitors.
In total, the signage along with Innovation Drive improvements, inbound scale and turning lane, the convenience center, stormwater pond repairs/improvements, trailer storage area improvements and transfer station improvements combined with a 10 percent contingency fund totaled a proposed budget of $2,192,575.
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute President Mark Poarch was the next to present, giving an update on the school. Poarch noted renovations that have been made to the student services building, while highlighting that the school has only seen enrollment drop by 18 students despite the pandemic.
Next was Watauga County Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Wright Tilley. Tilley reported that the TDA budgeted a 40 percent decrease in occupancy tax revenue and reduced their media/advertising spend by $175,000 in the 2020-21 budget. Tilley also reported on the TDA’s five infrastructure or product development projects.
Tilley said the organization contributed funds to the Middle Fork Greenway, Guy Ford River access and the Blue Ridge Conservancy’s Valle Crusis river access. Tilley said the organization’s county-wide wayfinding plan is currently on hold while they work with the N.C. Department of Transportation to include historic attraction names on signs, and that maintenance on Rocky Knob Park is continuing.
AppHealthCare Director of Health Jennifer Greene was the next to speak to the board. Greene said the district health department is still struggling to handle the load of the COVID-19 pandemic, with staffing becoming an issue.
Greene asked for the commissioners to continue to support AppHealthCare and its workers as they continue through the pandemic, which the board agreed with emphatically.
Up next on the agenda was Watauga Medics Director Craig Sullivan, who noted calls had been down while transports had been up.
According to Sullivan, Watauga Medics received 5,385 calls, with 1,624 of those having no transports. February saw the highest number of calls with 511, only to see a drop when the pandemic set in. During the course of the year the Boone Fire District had 2,087 calls alone.
Emergency Services Director Will Holt was next to speak to the board, noting that the plan is to fully transition to a VIPER radio set up over the next few years. Holt noted that the current, non-VIPER radio set up can lead to interference from Ashe County and Virginia, while VIPER does not have to worry about the interference and can better handle the terrain of Watauga.
After Holt’s presentation, the first day of the retreat was adjourned ahead of schedule, at around 6:30 p.m. The retreat reconvened the next day at 9 a.m.
The first presentation on day two was from Wendy Patoprsty of the Blue Ridge Conservancy, who reported on the progress of the Middle Fork Greenway. According to Patoprsty’s report, the 1.2-mile Blowing Rock section is expected to have the final design, engineering and permitting completed in 2021 and the hope is that construction can begin in the fall, depending on National Park Service approval timelines. Two other sections, the 0.8-mile Aho Road section and the 0.85-mile 321 Trailhead, are also expected to make major headway in 2021, thanks to funding from the Watauga TDA Tilley mentioned the day prior. Patoprsty also reported on the Payne Branch Park project, which she noted will have wheelchair access, a trail, picnic area, two bridges and three benches.
Following Patoprsty was Watauga County Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman, who came to the board to discuss housing, broadband and the 2020 Census.
Furman started by responding to a letter sent to Geouque by a Watauga resident arguing for the county to implement a minimum housing code. Furman noted concerns over having to investigate every housing complaint, which he said would be a drain on an already short-staffed department. At the same time, Furman’s response noted worries over complaints from tenants being used in bad faith, specifically being used just to get out of a lease with no penalty or to be used as a threat, and would be a great increase in costs for the county.
Kennedy noted that while housing is an issue Watauga residents face, another problem that follows is a lack of alternative residences due to costs.
“We’re dealing with two to three issues at the same time here,” Commissioner Larry Turnbow said. “What we’re looking at is ending up in the same situation Boone is dealing with, where you have a lot of absentee owners, who don’t care.”
Turnbow suggested that Furman, Geouque and one or two commissioners get together and begin working on the housing issue in both the short and long-term.
Furman then mentioned the 2020 Census, which he said was heavily impacted by the pandemic. Furman said the pandemic slowed the census work and tabulation to a crawl, causing the full results to be delayed. He added that 30 percent of the dwellings in the county are seasonal, affecting the census, and then there is the fact that during the census Appalachian State University students were “mostly gone from the area.” Furman said the expectation is that the results from the census will be released in May.
Furman then noted that internet service providers are for-profit businesses, meaning that they typically will not expand unless they know it will be beneficial for them. Furman said he has kept his eyes out for grants that local ISPs could use to expand in Watauga, which he said is not exactly in the most dire of circumstances. However, government options for help have been few and far between.
Tax Administrator Larry Warren was next to report, discussing the status of the 2022 revaluation. Warren said that work is underway on the revaluation, with county employees getting ready to check the county’s tax properties. Warren noted that appraisers will be going around in marked cars and have identification badges. It was also noted that evaluations will only be done on the outside of properties and will be non-invasive.
Geouque was the next to present, discussing the county’s employee pay plan. Geouque asked to shift the pay plan to be closer to or at a $15-per-hour minimum wage. Minimum wage in North Carolina is currently $7.25-per-hour. He noted the county is competing for employees like every other organization, adding that ASU had to reckon with the same issue in previous years.
Geouque proposed that roughly $980,000 of about $5 million in unspent money be used for the pay increases, while parts of what is left over is put toward improvements in employee and county facilities.
Kennedy was the first to voice his support for the idea, noting that $15-per-hour is a living wage in Watauga, and the increase would help the housing issue in some way.
“We want our employees to live in our county,” Turnbow said. “At the same time, if our employees have more money to spend, the idea is that they’ll spend it here and everyone will benefit.”
Noting that they themselves would not see a pay raise with the plan, the board voiced unanimous support for the proposal.
“This is a great way to say, ‘thank you for what you do,’” Geouque said.
The next presentation was from the school system, with Superintendent Scott Elliott presenting their capital improvement plan.
The proposed CIP for the 2021-22 fiscal year that Eliott presented totaled $4,245,000, with the largest costs coming from Phase 1 renovations and annual maintenance items. Eliott noted an additional cost that WCS could see are two new positions, which will be part of the school system’s work towards student mental health.
Eliott said the total costs have not been 100 percent confirmed as of the meeting, as the school system is still working through their expected budget. Eliott noted the expectation is that when the commissioners sit down to work on the budget in the spring, there will be more concrete answers.
With the retreat wrapped up, the next step in the budget process will be the individual departments and agencies working towards fully-fledged budget proposals before the commissioners' two-day budget work sessions May 13-14.
