BOONE — Following approval from the Watauga County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday, May 24, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office can now apply for a grant that will cover equipment to assist in the investigation and prosecution of crimes against children.
The grant, which does not require a match from the county, would be from the North Carolina Sheriff's Association and worth $47,822.56. The money would come from a $3 million fund allocated to the NCSA from the 2021 Appropriations act, which was designated for state law enforcement to use against internet crimes against children.
According to the grant application, the WCSO — which has already been working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's Computer Crimes Unit and the ICAC task force — would use the grant money for equipment only, even though the grant funding can be used for training.
The application noted the WCSO already has two detectives for ICAC investigations, and that the funding would be used for items such as a specific laptop to "maintain data from forensic investigations and sensitive case files," and cell phones specifically for undercover cases.
Undercover case support was a main focus of the application, which also included service from Callyo Technology — a Florida-based company focusing on law enforcement communications.
With not much discussion surrounding the application, the board approved it unanimously.
Also on the agenda was a public hearing regarding the proposed county budget, which is set to be adopted at one of the two meetings in June, depending on any additional changes that are made.
Among those to speak was Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers, advocating for the county to pay for each town and community to have a 24/7 ambulance service.
"Our demographics have changed in our community over the past two-and-a-half years — considerably," Sellers said. "We've seen a 30% increase in visitors, we've seen close to that increase in housing purchases. We've seen more and more people — like myself, that are older — moving to our community."
Sellers said Watauga County needed to be "proactive" with the population increase, and reach 90% of calls being taken or received in nine minutes.
After the pubic hearing was over, Commissioner Billy Kennedy noted that additional ambulance services have been worked on, and the discussions are not over.
"We've been trying to work with Blowing Rock on this ambulance situation," Kennedy said. "We're sorry that the solution wasn't what y'all wanted, but we're still working on it. We're all in this together."
The board also heard from Robyn Seamon from the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative. Seamon requested that the board approve a resolution making June 6-12 the week of Resilient and Thriving Communities.
"We look forward to increasing awareness around the topics of trauma and adversity, as well as prevention and treatment," Seamon said. "We also look forward to highlighting and celebrating examples of what makes Watauga county resilient and thriving, and how we can make it even more resilient and thriving."
The proclamation said that "resilient and thriving communities are vital to our county's future health, success and prosperity," adding that it is a collective responsibility to promote positive experiences, secure relationships and supportive environments.
The board approved the resolution, with Kennedy voicing his support for the WCCI and the work they have done in raising awareness for mental health issues in the area.
The next scheduled meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.