BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Feb. 2 for their first meeting of the month via Zoom video call; Board Chairman John Welch was not in attendance.
Watauga County Schools Director of Finance Ly Marze met with the board with a capital improvement plan funding request. The total request was for $1,185,000; with $450,000 going to turf replacement at the Watauga High School football field, $175,000 for lights at the high school stadium, $175,000 for 1:1 devices, $160,000 for pavement repair and resurfacing, $125,000 for a mobile unit and $100,000 for security cameras.
Commissioner Larry Turnbow made the motion to approve the request, with Commissioner Carrington Pertalion seconding and the board unanimously approving the request.
Next was a community development block grant worth $900,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. The grant, which comes from the N.C. Department of Commerce, is part of the $28.5 million the state received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2020 and will be used to further the county's Neighborhood Revitalization Program.
Commissioner Billy Kennedy was happy to see the grant would help housing affordability in Watauga, noting that housing prices are an issue in Watauga that need to be addressed.
The grant approval included 14 total plans, ordinances and documents that had to be signed for the grant to go ahead, many of them based around equal opportunity rules, language plans and complaint procedures. Pertalion moved to approve all 14 documents, which was unanimously approved.
The board also approved a contract with the High Country Council of Governments, requiring the county to pay $32,333 and allowing the HCCOG to help with the distribution of grant funds.
Next was Department of Social Services Director Tom Hughes, who went to the board with an updated memorandum of understanding from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Hughes recommended the board agree to the MOU, but also noted it comes with “hazards” that need to be monitored. Hughes said that while Watauga is not expected to run into any issues when it comes to requirements, already meeting them all with ease, it is another thing to keep an eye on. One concern of Hughes’ was that the county’s child protective services department is already thin as it is, while the number of cases only grows.
At the same time, Hughes also recommended the addition of a new social worker position, while a current social worker becomes a supervisor to meet a supervisor-to-social worker ratio requirement.
“We steadily have to grow to meet the challenges, and the challenges are growing every day,” Hughes said of his department.
After a reminder of the board’s budget workshop on Feb. 8 and 9, the meeting was adjourned at 6:40 p.m. The budget workshop will be the next meeting of the board, but the board’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.