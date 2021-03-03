BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners met for their first meeting of the month on Tuesday, March 2, where they discussed grants, the state of Watauga amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and county maintenance matters.
AppHealthCare Director of Health Jennifer Greene presented an update on the pandemic in Watauga. Greene pointed to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ classification of the current impact on Watauga going from “substantial” down to “significant” as a positive sign for the status of the county’s fight against the pandemic.
“As of (March 2), we've got 16 percent of our population in Watauga County that's received at least our first dose,” Greene said. “We've got almost 62 percent of the people who are 65 and older vaccinated, and nearly 67 percent of our 75 and older populations vaccinated.”
Greene added that while the numbers are positive, the health department is certainly not done as it continues to fight the pandemic.
The future of livestock slaughter in the county was next on the budget, with Watauga County Cooperative Extension Director Jim Hamilton presenting an update on the future of a “kill/chill” facility in the county. Hamilton informed the board that a full proposal for a grant from GoldenLEAF worth $1.46 million to build a USDA certified slaughter/chill facility at the Watauga County Landfill had been submitted.
Hamilton was also asking that an application for another grant, this one from the Tobacco Trust Fund for $220,000 be approved. He said the TTF grant would cover funding to equip the facility with adequate coolers and other processing equipment.
Next for the board were three proposals from County Maintenance Director Robert Marsh. The first was a request for bid approval for a rebuilt chiller compressor for the health department. Marsh suggested going with the $69,000 bid from Jeff Hargett Mechanical from Greensboro, which was approved unanimously.
The second bid to approved was $30,126 from Carolina Pavement Technology for the sealing and striping of multiple parking lots around the county.
The third and final bid was actually an amendment to a previous one. The board recently approved Tommy Lawrence Electric to construct sports lighting for the tennis, basketball and pickleball courts at the new Watauga Community Recreation Center, but left the door open to upgrade to LED lighting if the cost was right. Marsh reported TLE reported back with an additional cost of $36,100, with a 10-year warranty. The board unanimously approved the upgrade.
Watauga County Project on Aging Director Angie Boitnotte spoke to the board regarding the Home and Community Care Block Grant. Boitnotte asked the board to approve the proposed HCCBG advisory committee and to approve the Watauga County Project on Aging as the lead agency for the project. The committee is made up of 13 members, six of whom are senior citizens from around Watauga. Both were approved unanimously.
Taking up more than 350 pages of the 526-page board packet for the meeting was Watauga Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman, who requested the board's approval for agreements related to a COVID-19 relief grant the county recently received, as well as edits to the county’s development ordinances.
According to Furman, one of the conditions that came with the grant was that the county executed agreements with “sub-recipients” that were partners in the project. In Watauga’s case, the sub-recipients are WAMY Community Action, Daymark Recovery Services, the Hospitality House and High Country United Way.
Furman also brought forth an updated version of the Watauga County Code of Ordinances, which had to change following North Carolina General Statute Chapter 160D taking effect in June of 2020. The updated version has only changed wording and ordinances required by the general statute, according to Board Chairman John Welch.
The board voted to approve the changes, as well as scheduled a public hearing on the matter for April 6.
County Manager Deron Geouque presented the board with a proposed architectural services contract in relation to the future Valle Crusis Elementary School project. The contract with Clark Nexsen had a total fee of $2,664,000 for architectural services and on-site utilities design and construction. The board approved the contract unanimously.
The board went into closed session just before 7 p.m. The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners will be Tuesday, March 16.
