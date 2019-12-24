BOONE — Multiple local organizations have taken steps this year to combat the opioid crisis, and now a state agency is inviting local governments to join a public education opioid awareness campaign.
Holly Jones, the community partnership and outreach coordinator for the North Carolina Department of Justice, addressed the Watauga County Board of Commissioners at its Dec. 17 meeting. Jones discussed the More Powerful NC initiative launched in April.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, a coalition of North Carolina businesses, health care organizations and state agencies helped to create, fund and provide resources for the campaign that was initiated by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. Jones said not only is the state Department of Justice and NCDHHS involved, but so are the Department of Public Instruction, Department of Insurance, Atrium Health and BlueCross/Blue Shield.
“Five North Carolinians die each day from overdosing on opioids – which includes prescription pain medication, heroin and fentanyl — and the campaign aims to prevent that,” according to NCDHHS.
Jones said the campaign involves TV, radio and billboard ads among other tactics with three main messages woven throughout: the necessity to take back unneeded drugs, an urge to get people to talk to health care providers about opioid alternatives and a request to talk to family members about the risk of becoming addicted to opioids.
More Powerful NC’s website — www.morepowerfulnc.org — provides people with facts about the epidemic, information about addiction treatment and recovery and suggestions of how to get involved, according to NCDHHS.
Jones said individuals could get involved as an individual and take a pledge to take certain actions to address the opioid epidemic, or that counties can become a partner in the campaign by passing a resolution.
“We’re all affected by this,” said Commissioner Billy Kennedy. “It doesn’t stop at the county line or the state line. This is a national issue.”
Jones also mentioned other actions taken to combat the opioid epidemic, such as the Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevention Act passed by the state legislature in 2017. She said that this legislation required that all physicians prescribing medication check the controlled substance reporting system first as well as required a limit of pills that can be prescribed.
According to Jones, the amount of pills being prescribed the quarter before the legislation was adopted and this last quarter in 2019 decrease by 55,000 pills — a 10 percent decrease.
Additionally, Jones said her office started a law enforcement task force with sheriffs, police chiefs and attorneys from across the state as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration and the State Bureau of Investigation. The task force advises the Department of Justice on what tools and resources are needed to combat the crisis. Based on the task force’s recommendations, Jones said the group worked on two additional pieces of legislation — the Synthetic Opioid Control Act passed in 2017 and Heroin and Opioid Prevention and Enforcement (HOPE) Act passed in 2018.
According to the NCDOJ, the Synthetic Opioid Control Act ensures that all derivatives of fentanyl are classified as controlled substances under state law. The HOPE Act gives law enforcement quicker access to the information needed to investigate diversion of prescription drugs from legal to illegal uses, protects patient safety by strengthening laws against theft of drugs by health care workers and first responders and expresses the General Assembly’s intent to provide greater funding for drug treatment and recovery services.
Jones added that the NCDOJ has become more interested in the area of pre-trial release. Stein hosted 18 county roundtable discussions earlier this year with criminal justice stakeholders from across the state to discuss ways to improve pretrial release systems in North Carolina. Jones said regional summit meetings about this topic would be taking place in the spring.
Kennedy mentioned the drug take-back events conducted by local law enforcement and the in-jail recovery program (Recovery on the Inside) that already take place in Watauga as well as a pre-booking diversionary program (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) that is in the works.
Opioid lawsuit update
The commissioners agreed in March 2018 to join other North Carolina counties in suing the distributors and manufacturers of opioid pain killers. Before that time, Attorneys Garry Whitaker of Garry Whitaker Law in Winston-Salem and Michael Fox of Tuggle Duggins Attorneys at Law in Greensboro approached the commissioners about joining the suit.
At the 2017 meeting, 26 North Carolina counties had joined the suit. As of December 2019, Whitaker said around 70 counties from the state had joined. He explained that each county or city has entered into its own case — Whitaker is involved with a portion of the cases.
Watauga was to be represented by McHugh Fuller Law Group PLLC in its case. Whitaker said Watauga is like many North Carolina counties — as well as governing bodies from other states — that are in a “holding pattern” and likely will be for the foreseeable future.
He explained that Watauga is one county that has entered into multi-district litigation. According to the New York Times, court cases by mostly small governments have been piling up in the last year. These cases — about 1,967 as of June — are mainly against the pharmaceutical industry. The majority of the cases have been filed in one federal court overseen by Judge Dan Aaron Polster, the federal judge in Cleveland, Ohio.
Whitaker said Polster has not transferred Watauga’s case back to North Carolina for trial. He indicated that this was good for Watauga, as courts look at other cases to get a better understanding of how litigation should go.
“If it’s an issue that’s never been tried before, you don’t have anything to go on,” Whitaker said. While other opioid-type cases in the nation have gone to trial and a verdict, none are similar to what North Carolina counties would enter, Whitaker said.
Plaintiffs (individual counties or cities) do now have an idea of what a settlement with defendants (like manufacturers and distributors of opioids) may look like. Whitaker explained that in October, defendants in a trial offered settlements that were sizable for two counties in Ohio —Cuyahoga and Summit — in the amount of more than $3 million. But chain pharmacy defendants in the case did not offer a settlement and are still involved in a case with the two counties.
Now counsel members are waiting to see how a judge and jury would respond in the case of a trial with a verdict that would be similar to a case in a county like Watauga or others. Whitaker said a trial should be coming up in Cabell County, W.Va., that may give counselors an idea of how a case would hold up in court. Once individual plaintiffs have an example case to review, counties/cities may be able to move forward with more action.
Whitaker said action could be reviewing the case to see if it should be tried now, if it should be placed on track for trial or if there is opportunity to resolve the case through discussion. But for now, Watauga County is waiting.
