BOONE — Serving the town of Boone in roles such as a Boone Town Council member, mayor and mayor pro-tem since 1997, Loretta Clawson is retiring from her duties effective Jan. 31.
Clawson made the announcement that she was stepping down as a council member during the joint Jan. 25 meeting of the Boone Town Council and town Planning Commission. She cited health reasons for her decision to retire from the position.
“I would like to thank the town of Boone staff, town council and most of all the citizens of Boone who have unwaveringly stood by me all these many years,” Clawson said. “I owe a debt of gratitude to all of you.”
Clawson grew up in Beech Mountain, and graduated from Avery County High School. She moved to Boone in 1966, and that year started working at Shadowline Inc. — a lingerie manufacturing plant in Boone that opened in 1957. She worked as the sewing room supervisor at the plant until the 1970s.
From 1975-80, she worked as an assistant for the Watauga Clerk of Court’s office, then worked for a year as a paralegal for the office of Wade Brown and Gail Fannon. Clawson became involved in the Watauga Democratic Party in 1976, and has held several positions within the party since that time. She was hired in 1981 as an administrative assistant for the North Carolina Department of Transportation Bridge Department, and retired from the job in 2001.
She was first elected to the Boone Town Council in 1997, and served in that role before being elected mayor in 2005. She was the mayor of the town of Boone until 2013, and chose not to run for reelection. Two years later, the town of Boone selected Clawson to fill the unexpired term of Councilperson Jennifer Pena.
During her Jan. 25 comments, Clawson said due to her “love for the town” she ran and was reelected for Boone Town Council in 2015 and again in 2019; Clawson was elected to a four-year term during the 2019 election. She leaves the council serving as mayor pro-tem; she has served a cumulative total of 11 years in that role.
Boone Town Manager John Ward said Clawson’s “knowledge, skills and abilities” gained while serving the town will be hard to duplicate or replace.
“It goes without saying that serving on the (Boone) Town Council is a difficult job and I wish Mayor/Councilperson Clawson all the best in her well deserved retirement,” Ward said.
Some of the more memorable accomplishments of her time being involved with the town includes the adoption of the steep slope ordinance — one that addressed development on steep slopes. Clawson said she was serving as mayor at the time, and remembers they had about 30 meetings on the issue. She was glad when they were able to adopt the ordinance.
She also enjoyed being involved in the development of the Clawson-Burnley Park. Clawson recalled when the area consisted of a residential neighborhood that struggled with flooding and subsequent evacuations. She said she was “honored” when the park was partly named after her, as she shares the namesake with the late Velma Burnley, the first female mayor of Boone.
Clawson said she’s been fairly satisfied with the decisions that the council has made that she took part in. Of the decisions council made while she was a member, Clawson said the approval of The Standard is still one she doesn’t reflect on fondly. She said she was opposed to The Standard — and other “mega” student housing developments — but that “sometimes you just don’t have the vote for what you think would be the right thing to do.”
She clarified that she supports Appalachian State University’s presence in the town and student housing, but does not appreciate the large student housing developments.
In addition to her time on town council, Clawson served on the N.C. League of Municipalities for eight years. She has also been involved with the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund board, N.C. Council on Aging, the Watauga Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Boone Torch Club, the North Carolina Folklife Institute and the Boone Historical Preservation Commission. Additionally, Clawson was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2012.
During the years, Clawson also enjoyed time with her two children, and going to their soccer games or Watauga High School Playmakers performances.
“My life has been incredible,” Clawson said.
With her new found retirement, Clawson hopes to finally have time to write a book. She assured council members that she still plans to be active in the community, and wished them the best as they continued to serve the town.
Ward said the town will advertise to seek out interested parties to fulfill the unexpired time of Clawson. He said he would coordinate with Town Clerk Nicole Harmon and town attorney Allison Meade to gather information on those interested, and he could potentially present those candidates to town council as early as the February meeting. The council will then need to select a mayor pro-tem.
After this year, there will be two years remaining for Clawson’s term. Ward said the process is under review, but he thinks the appointment that will be made for Clawson’s seat would run through December of this year. The expired two-year term would then be added to the November ballot, he said.
