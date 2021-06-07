RALEIGH — North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby issued a new order Friday, June 4, containing emergency directives related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order took effect on Monday, June 7, and is set to expire on July 4.
The new order differs significantly from the order entered by Newby on May 10, which he modified on May 14 to eliminate the requirement of face coverings in courthouse facilities. Citing the accumulation of pending cases during the COVID-19 outbreak, and the importance of providing justice without delay, the new order includes only those emergency directives deemed necessary for the prompt disposition of pending cases. It also strongly encourages senior resident superior court judges to do whatever they can to resume jury trials.
Remaining in effect and unchanged from the May 10 order are the allowing of remote proceedings and modifications to the verification of pleadings and other filings.
The new order removes the requirement that persons who were likely exposed to COVID-19 should not enter the courthouse, the directive requiring superior court judges serving as or appointing a COVID-19 coordinator, the emergency directive allowing submissions of filings to the clerk of court through a secure drop box and not face-to-face as well as emergency directive 15, which gave an extension of filing deadlines for mailed filings.
