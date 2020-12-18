RALEIGH — North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order extending emergency directives 2–5, 8–15, 18 and 20–22 in response to the public health threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced Dec. 14 that North Carolina Courts will postpone non-essential, in-person court proceedings for 30 days, beginning that day.
“In light of the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and in our courts, this pause is necessary to protect the health and safety of our court personnel and the public,” Beasley said. “Throughout the pandemic, we have moved an unprecedented amount of court work online, including hearings. Those efforts will allow us to limit in-person proceedings for the next few weeks while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public.”
In recent weeks, the number of North Carolina counties categorized as “red” or “orange” by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has more than doubled. More than 80 counties are experiencing substantial or critical community spread of COVID-19. This recent surge in COVID-19 cases, percent positivity and hospitalizations has strained court operations.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Judicial Branch officials and employees have reported 291 confirmed positive cases, and over half of North Carolina's county courthouses have been partially or completely closed due to COVID-19. Of the courthouse closures, 11 had occurred in the week leading up to the announcement.
Community spread of COVID-19 is expected to peak through the winter, and it is imperative that court operations remain as limited as possible through the next 30 days. Court operations are typically reduced through the end of the calendar year even under normal conditions. With few jury trials scheduled and courts conducting many proceedings remotely, the impact on court dockets should be minimal.
“I am gravely concerned with the recent surge in positive cases, but with this new directive, I am confident that potential exposures will be significantly reduced if we work together to adhere to health and safety guidelines,” Beasley said.
Beasley entered an order Dec. 14 that renewed existing Emergency Directives and implement the Emergency Directives
In addition to Dec. 14's announcement, Beasley called a meeting of the Judicial Branch COVID-19 Task Force to discuss emergency directives and policy changes related to the COVID-19 health emergency.
To view a list of previous orders from the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court of North Carolina, please visit the continuously updated COVID-19 announcement page. The public is encouraged to visit www.nccourts.gov to find answers to frequently asked questions before calling the local courthouse. Announcements from local counties about changes to court operations can be found on the county page as well as the closings and advisories page. The public may also visit the Judicial Branch Facebook page and Twitter account to access information related to the coronavirus health concern.
According to Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court Diane Deal, if anyone has questions about their case they need to reach out to their attorney, call the clerk's office at (828) 268-6600 or go to the www.nccourts.gov/services website for new court dates.
Deal noted traffic matters can be taken care of on the www.nccourts.gov site.
"We are requesting that for estate or special proceeding matters, you call ahead and speak to a staff member about making an appointment," Deal said. "We are all working hard to help slow the spread of COVID–19 and appreciate everyone working with us to limit in-person contact as much as possible."
