BOONE — The Boone Police Department has charged a man with two crimes relating to the sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
After the Boone Police charges, William Brandon Lee Campbell, 43, of Skyline Drive, Charlotte, has 25 total allegations against him.
Campbell was arrested on Aug. 19 in Lancaster County, South Carolina, after an investigation by the CMPD, according to the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Upon arrest, Campbell was charged with 23 counts split across two states.
In South Carolina, he is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of voyeurism. According to the office of the SCAG, the first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor charges are felony offenses that can be punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment for each count.
"Investigators state Campbell produced multiple files of child sexual abuse material, as well as recorded nude minor victims without their knowledge or consent," the SCAG office stated.
In North Carolina, Campbell was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of secret peeping.
Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a Class E felony charge under N.C. general statutes, and can be punishable by 15-63 months imprisonment per charge. Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a Class H felony charge under N.C. general statutes and can be punishable by four to 25 months imprisonment per charge.
On Dec. 13, Campbell was charged with two offenses in Watauga County by the BPD — indecent liberties with a minor and another count of secret peeping. According to an affidavit, the investigation from the CMPD alleged Campbell had secretly placed a recording device in the bathroom of a Watauga County residence and in June 2018, captured images of a 12-year-old while they were undressed.
Both Watauga charges were filed as felonies. The indecent liberties with a minor charge is punishable as a Class F felony under N.C. general statutes and can be punishable by 10-41 months imprisonment, while secret peeping is punishable as a Class I felony with a punishment range of three to 12 months.
According to the North Carolina Clerk of Courts office, Campbell has court dates set for March 15 in Watauga and Feb. 21 in Mecklenburg County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.