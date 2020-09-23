MOUNT HOLLY — The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte opened the permanent home for its thriving college seminary program on Sept. 15 in Mount Holly, and two men from the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Boone are attending as students.
With its Gothic architecture and 30,000 square feet of living-and-learning space, St. Joseph College Seminary will serve as home to as many as 40 young men who are exploring a vocation to the Catholic priesthood, while also pursuing their undergraduate degrees at Belmont Abbey College less than two miles away. Bishop Peter J. Jugis blessed the new building, and said the new college reflects the diocese’s commitment to forge new generations of priests to serve a growing Catholic population across western North Carolina.
With a Catholic population that has grown by double digits in the past decade, the diocese launched the college seminary program in 2016 with eight students and now has 27 in residence — with young men from communities across the diocese including Arden, Boone, Charlotte, Forest City, Gastonia, Huntersville, Lenoir and Salisbury. According to the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte, Michael Camilleri and Bailey Van Nosdall of Boone’s St. Elizabeth Catholic Church are both attending the college seminary as students.
Located on 86 acres, St. Joseph is the only college seminary program between Washington, D.C., and Miami, according to the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte. It has proven so popular since it began in temporary quarters just four years ago that enrollment has tripled, construction had to be accelerated and donors have already contributed more than $15.5 million toward the $20 million project.
“St. Joseph is an extraordinary milestone for our diocese and for the Charlotte region,” said Jugis, who cut the ribbon at Tuesday’s outdoor event, which was followed by small, socially distanced tours of the facility. “It’s a sacred place where those who feel called to serve God can be nurtured and grounded in faith that will carry throughout their lives.”
St. Joseph’s brickwork was inspired by Belmont Abbey — where in 1876 Benedictine monks planted the roots of Catholicism in Western North Carolina. The seminary includes 40 dorm rooms, a chapel, classroom and library, faculty offices, a dining hall and a cloister walk where students go to meditate and pray.
“We broke ground on St. Joseph in the middle of a tropical storm two years ago and are opening the doors in the middle of a pandemic — because the work of the church goes on amid any challenges,” said Father Matthew Kauth, who serves as St. Joseph’s rector. “This is an enduring structure that is both traditional and modern, with beauty and function, that we hope will inspire future generations of Catholics in Western North Carolina to continue our mission to share the gospel.”
The college seminary program provides an opportunity for young men to study and discern a possible vocation to the priesthood close to their home. The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte stated that upon graduation, most will go on to major seminaries elsewhere to pursue graduate degrees in theology and receive more specific training before returning to be ordained as priests for the Charlotte diocese.
At the Sept. 15 opening ceremony, more than two dozen college seminarians standing at attention six feet apart punctuated their bishop’s remarks by singing the seminary’s Latin fight song, the hymn “Salve Pater,” which salutes St. Joseph as the college’s patron.
The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte stated that Jugis has prioritized efforts to nurture potential priests from within the diocese since his episcopal ordination in 2003 by helping to start their training locally to prepare them to serve the growing Catholic population. While the number of priests has grown 76 percent since the diocese was founded in 1972, the number of Catholics has grown by 900 percent, meaning large parishes and a reliance on priests from elsewhere to help serve local spiritual needs.
“Priesthood is a special calling that requires a certain intellectual, human and spiritual formation,” Jugis said. “Though we’ve been blessed with many good and holy priests, we need more to meet the needs of our rapidly growing flock. So it is essential that we make every effort to help form young men to be ready to serve in our parishes when the time comes.”
Overall, the diocese has a total of 41 men in various stages of formation for the priesthood — between the college seminary and major seminaries — up from 16 four years ago. Learn more about St. Joseph College Seminary at www.stjosephcollegeseminary.org.
