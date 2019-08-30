BOONE — First responders used rescue equipment on Aug. 30 to free a driver of a fully-loaded cement truck after the vehicle overturned on George Hayes Road.
N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper R.J. Absher said he received the call at 12:17 p.m. along with personnel from Boone Fire Department and Watuaga Medics. The truck had landed on its driver's side in the yard of a home in the 2100 block of George Hayes Road, and the male driver was trapped inside.
The truck belonged to Hamby Brothers Concrete Inc. out of Lenoir, according to Absher. He said the driver was traveling to a nearby worksite when he lost control in a curve, crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and overturned.
The driver was flown by WINGS to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries. Absher could not advise if the injuries were life threatening or non-life threatening. The name of the driver was not being released as of Friday afternoon.
Absher believed the driver was traveling between 40 and 45 mph, and said the road did not have a posted speed limit. Absher did not think drugs or alcohol were involved, and the driver was wearing his seatbelt.
This story is developing. Check www.wataugademocrat.com for updates.
