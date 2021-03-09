BOONE — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus Culinary Arts students recently partnered with Boone United Methodist Church to provide a free meal for people in the community.
The students worked two days preparing and executing the meal. Students made garlic and sage studded pork loin, fresh spring mix salad with roasted pepper vinaigrette, roasted fresh broccoli florets and roasted fresh sweet potatoes.
Boone United Methodist Church hosts the Thursday evening meals each week to help feed and build relationships with those in need in the area. They partner with local restaurants or others in the food industry to feed 80 to 90 people each week.
“The meal is a way to help our community during this time as many families are struggling during the pandemic,” said Anna Welsh, the meal coordinator with Boone UMC. “Those that come to get meals each week are thankful for a warm and healthy meal. It’s a great way to serve the community during these challenging times.”
Watauga Campus Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Robert Back said that this type of activity is a great way for students to get hands-on experience while also learning the value of giving back to the community.
“It is very important, especially in food service, to give back to the community where you work," Back said. "This helps develop lasting relationships. Activities like these also show the students how a catered event would work. They learn not only the preparation and cooking of the product, but also the safety measures that must be followed when delivering the food off site. Partnering with UMC allows us to help provide a great community event that supports those that are food insecure, not only with a hot meal, but also through the mentoring and fellowship that gathering around a meal facilitates.”
For more information on CCC&TI’s Culinary Arts Program, call (828) 297-3811 (Watauga), 828-726-2200 (Caldwell) or visit www.cccti.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.