BOONE — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute's Watauga campus off N.C. 105 Bypass was to close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, due to continuing inclement weather, the school said in a statement.
The closure takes effect as heavy rains and floods continue in Watauga County over the course of the day.
In the morning, a flood warning for Watauga County was issued by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
“At 10:36 a.m., doppler radar indicated heavy rain ongoing that will cause flooding,” the advisory stated. “Two to three inches of rain have already fallen with an additional one to two inches possible over the next 12 hours. Flooded low-lying roadways, rockslides and landslides will be possible. Rapid rises on the Watauga River are expected.”
The advisory is in effect until 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.
“Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the National Weather Service advises. “In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.