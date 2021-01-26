CALDWELL — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several workforce development and career training courses.
Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:
Welding – MIG and TIG
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer TIG and MIG welding classes at Watauga High School in Boone on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Feb. 2 to May 20. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Massage Therapy — Watauga Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a Massage Therapy course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from May 10 to Dec. 1. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process.
The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $200. For more information, or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute: Automated Cutting — Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Automated Cutting class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Feb. 1 to May 3 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Students will train on a Lectra IX advanced system for cutting fabric and foam furniture parts. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute: Upholstery — Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer two Upholstery classes during the Spring Semester. One course will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Feb. 1 to May 10 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The second class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Feb. 2 to May 11 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus.
The course provides training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost for each class is $182. For more information, or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
