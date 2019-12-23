BOONE — After three weeks of availability, the filing period for the 2020 election races closed at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, but not before some last-day candidates made their intentions known.
Deep Gap Republican Bart Keller filed for Watauga County Commissioners District Five on Dec. 20 and will run against Boone Democrat and incumbent Charlie Wallin.
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat will be contested as Carrington Pertalion, a Boone Democrat, takes on Todd Castle, a Boone Republican. Incumbent Perry Yates, a Republican, chose not to seek re-election for the seat. John Welch, a Boone Democrat and current District 2 incumbent, is running unopposed.
The Democratic primary for the N.C. House District 93 will be contested as Boone Democrat Turner Doolittle filed on Dec. 20. Doolittle will run in the 2020 primaries against incumbent and fellow Boone Democrat Rep. Ray Russell. Ray Pickett, a Blowing Rock Republican, also filed for N.C. House District 93.
The N.C. Senate race is set as incumbent Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Blowing Rock Republican, will face Jeanne Supin, a Boone Democrat.
The Watauga school board race has Ronald (Ronny) Holste, Jason K. Cornett, Marshall Ashcraft and Steve Combs running for three seats. Out of the four, Combs is the lone incumbent. Current board members Brenda Reese and Ron Henries, whose terms end in December 2020, did not file.
The newly-redrawn Fifth Congressional District of N.C. will have three candidates from three different parties. U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, a Banner Elk Republican, is seeking her ninth consecutive term. Looking to unseat Foxx is David Wilson Brown, a McAdenville Democrat, and Jeff Gregory, a Constitutional Party member from Shelby.
The three local judicial seats on the N.C. District Court for District 34 will be unopposed as incumbents Hal G. Harrison, a Spruce Pine Republican, Rebecca Eggers-Gryder, a Boone Republican, and Ted McEntire, a Spruce Pine Republican, all filed for their seats.
Thom Tillis’ U.S. Senate seat is up for election in 2020 and nine people filed for the seat, including Tillis, who is a Republican.
Five names are signed up for state governor, including incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat. Other statewide races include lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, commissioner of agriculture, treasurer, commissioner of insurance, commissioner of labor, superintendent of public instruction and secretary of state.
In the presidential race, 37 different names were filed to run in North Carolina, including current President Donald J. Trump, a Republican.
The next chance to go to the polls will take place on Tuesday, March 3, in North Carolina’s semi-closed primaries, where voters registered to one of North Carolina’s five recognized political parties — Constitutional, Democratic, Green, Libertarian and Republican — are eligible to vote only in their party’s primary. According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, unaffiliated voters have a choice to vote in North Carolina’s Republican, Democratic or Libertarian primaries, but not for the Green or Constitutional parties, as decided by each party’s state leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.