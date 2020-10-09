BOONE — Amid the stress of COVID-19, students returning to Watauga County Schools facilities have access to 80 "calm corners" in school classrooms thanks to the Compassionate Schools Initiative.
"It’s safe to say that everyone across the board is experiencing more challenges and higher levels of stress. That’s students, teachers, parents, administrators, community members," said Denise Presnell, the social worker for Hardin Park School. "All the more reason that when kids come back, we’re saying to them, ‘yes you’re going to have a hard time sometimes and that’s OK, and you have the power to regulate your own emotions.’"
The Compassionate Schools Initiative started in three schools in Watauga in 2018, and has since expanded to all eight elementary schools and Watauga High School. According to initiative leaders, the initiative's goal is to "keep students engaged and learning by creating and supporting a healthy climate and culture within the school where all students can learn." Presnell said the initiative is based on trauma-informed school principles.
One project has been the establishment of "calm corners" in classrooms. A box of materials is given to classrooms with eight to 10 items such as stress balls, coloring books and weighted stuffed animals, Presnell said. Several school counselors have developed virtual calm corners for remote learning, with items like online puzzles and calming photos.
According to Presnell, calm corners help increase the amount of time that kids are in the classroom and help develop students' abilities to regulate their emotions. When a classroom receives a calm corner, Presnell and WCS Prevention Counselor Candis Walker conduct a short training with students about what a brain needs to learn — including regulated emotions.
"When you’re having big emotions, your brain cannot process new information," Presnell said.
Students then learn a five-point scale to help identify their emotions. A level one means a student is feeling great and ready to learn; a level two indicates that a student is not the best but is still feeling OK and can learn. A level three shows that a student is having a "big emotion," in which they are then taught "seat skills" that they can do at their desk to calm down — such as breathing, positive self talk and tensing and relaxing muscles, Presnell said.
A level four emotion is when a student feels they can't regulate their feelings on their own, and they can utilize the calm corner tools to calm down.
"These might have been typically kids who didn’t know how to calm themselves down, and either had to go out in the hall or out to the office," Presnell said. "Research shows that because you’re giving kids skills to recognize their own emotions and giving them tools to regulate them, they’re able to stay in the classroom more."
Presnell said that during the training, she and Walker will tell students that a teacher is not responsible for telling them how to feel and how to fix it. Rather, students as young as 4 and 5 years old are taught how to identify what they're feeling and how to help themselves. Calm corners include a five-minute sand timer that students use to indicate when they should be ready to return to instruction from the calm corner.
A level five emotion indicates that a student doesn't think they can regulate the emotion on their own, and needs the help of an adult. Five minutes is typically the amount of time someone needs for an emotion in the brain to settle down, Presnell said. If after five minutes the student is still at a level four or five emotion, Presnell said they're instructed to ask a safe adult for help.
Currently, 80 calm corners have been placed in the system's nine schools, and the initiative recently received a $3,000 grant from AppHealthCare to place 30 more.
Calm corners wouldn't be possible without the help of community support, Presnell said. Materials for a calm corner kit cost about $125, and all of the money for the project has been donated.
Hardin Park kindergarten teacher Kim James said she's had students in her class know when they're feeling frustrated or upset because they’re not getting what they want, can’t do something or if a task is too hard.
"You can see on their face they’re starting to get angry," James said. "Most of the time they know, ‘I need to take a break,’ and they’ll walk to the calm corner and flip over the timer. They’re normally a completely different child afterward. They come back and they’re not in that angry state anymore. They’re happy, ready to join the group and do whatever activity we’re working on."
During the training, Presnell and Walker explain that the calm corner is not to be used because a student doesn't want to sit in their seat. She said she's heard few reports of students taking advantage of the calm corner, and that younger students have been good about only using them if needed.
Initiative leaders also explain to students that they may see an adult in the calm corner. Presnell said that people in the current culture and society think it’s OK to not be OK.
"We’re trying to model for them that we all have a hard time sometimes, and we all need to take a minute to pull ourselves together," Presnell said. "Maybe this morning on my way to work my cat got out, maybe I spilled my coffee or maybe my car wouldn’t start. It may be when I come in this morning that I need to sit and breathe and try to pull myself back together so that I can interact with people in a positive way. We try to (tell them that) adults need this sometimes, and adults aren’t perfect just because they’re older."
Presnell and Walker have created a video presentation of the training for teachers to use in their classrooms. Now that they have a Compassionate Schools Initiative started with teachers and students, initiative leaders want to strengthen the parent component. She said the message the group wants to portray to parents is how educators help kids regulate in the classroom, and that it would be helpful if families could be reinforcing these ideas at home. James said she's had one parent reach out to her about the use of the calm corners.
"She was very thankful for the calm corner, and even started a calm corner in her house for her child that they could go to when they lose control at home," James said.
Walker and Presnell have also created a three-hour Compassionate Schools Initiative foundational training; Presnell said she was proud of the school system because each school requested the foundational training based on a book called the "Heart of Learning and Teaching." The first hour of the training is about trauma, resiliency and the impacts on the brain and learning; the second hour is ethical obligations for self care and wellness. The last hour is practical classroom strategies.
"It wasn’t mandated by state law; it wasn’t something where we got a grant and we had to comply with the requirements. It was just because people knew what was in the best interest of children," Presnell said.
Each school has now developed its own Compassionate Schools team in addition to a district-wide Compassionate Schools team. Presnell said the teams have completed phase one — foundational training in all of the schools. Initiative leaders are planning to develop a phase two for the school system.
For more information about the Compassionate Schools Initiative or to view the group's district-wide plan, visit tinyurl.com/WataugaCompassionateSchools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.