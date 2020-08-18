MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Authorities in Johnson County, Tenn., and Watauga County are searching for 67-year-old Allen Boy McGee — who reportedly worked in Boone — and have charged his roommate in his alleged murder.
"The body of Allen B. McGee has not been located and the investigation remains ongoing," stated the Johnson County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office.
McGee reportedly worked at the Circle K at 1230 State Farm Road in Boone. According to the JCSO, a missing person report was filed on Aug. 7 for McGee — who resided at 357 Norman Dugger Road in Butler. He was last seen on Aug. 6 in the Butler area. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, working alongside the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, launched an investigation into McGee’s disappearance.
A search warrant was executed at McGee’s residence and the surrounding property on Aug. 14. Forensic scientists with the TBI Violent Crime Response Team responded to the scene.
During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that David Lee Albright —McGee’s landlord and roommate — was allegedly responsible for his disappearance, according to JCSO. Albright was arrested that evening and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. According to the app Mobile Patrol, Albright was also charged with driving while license revoked, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana.
Albright is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail on a $192,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Johnson County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and TBI were assisted by the Johnson County Dry Run Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Boone Police Department. Boone Police Lt. Shane Robbins said the department assisted by chasing down some leads for Johnson County authorities, but had not had any substantial information come out.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 727-7761.
