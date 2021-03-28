BOONE — Watauga Parks and Recreation announced March 28 that the Bunny Trail drive-thru parade that was planned later that day is canceled due to incoming inclement weather. The parade was planned to be from 2-4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Watauga Community Recreation Center.
Watauga Parks and Recreation stated that the safety of the public is paramount, and therefore the planned outdoor event would be canceled. However, the department plans to host a drive-thru goody bag pick up on Tuesday, March 30 from 4-6 p.m. in the Industrial Parking Lot across from the Tot Lot. Easter goodies will be handed out to children in attendance.
For more information, contact Keron Poteat at (828) 264-9511 or keron.poteat@watgov.org.￼￼￼￼￼
