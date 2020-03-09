WEST JEFFERSON — A call about a brush fire and a man with burn injuries on March 8 was intensified after the discovery that hundreds of pounds of dynamite were near the burn site, the Ashe County Sheriff's Office reported.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., a 911 call was received from 223 Jefferson Drive in West Jefferson. According to the ACSO, the caller requested assistance with a brush fire and, as first responders arrived on scene, 208 pounds of dynamite were found on the property near the fire.
According to Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill, the State Bureau of Investigation’s bomb technology department was contacted to discharge the dynamite and ensure that it was safely taken care of. Before the disposal began, many local residents received telephone calls from emergency services that an explosion might be heard and for them to not call 911 as it already was being handled by authorities.
Due to federal regulations, the SBI handles all detonations and proper disposal of explosives.
There are no charges at this time because the caller’s possession of the explosives was legitimate and legally cleared, ACSO said. The dynamite was properly stored and ATF was made aware of the situation.
The dynamite was previously used in a rock quarry and was no longer needed so the caller asked for it to be properly disposed of.
According to Chief Deputy Danny Houck, the SBI blasted about 40 pounds of the dynamite on March 8 before stopping due to safety reasons around 9 p.m.
Officials began blasting the remainder of the dynamite on the morning of March 9 and were expected to continue for most of the day until all of it was properly disposed of.
Ashe County Emergency Management released the following statement on its Facebook page March 9 about the blasting.
"Please be advised that state and local authorities will be discharging some dynamite again this morning (Monday March 9) in the Crumpler area. You may hear several loud booms when this is happening so please do not be alarmed and please do not call into the 911 center about it so dispatchers can focus on emergency calls. This is being done to safely dispose of dynamite that was being stored in a location that was affected by a brush fire yesterday."
The blasting is being completed in an open area, away from homes, near Huckleberry Ridge and Tom Fowler Road in Crumpler.
Also during the incident on March 8, a male resident reportedly overturned his ATV into the fire. The male was burned severely and sustained multiple injuries to his body and was medically transported by helicopter, according to ACSO.
Details concerning the burned resident and to which hospital he was airlifted to were not yet available, according to Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell.
