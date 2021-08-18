BOONE — Watauga County will be the benefactor of a multi-million dollar broadband expansion project after the Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved a project from Blue Ridge Energy and SkyLine/SkyBest on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
At the board's previous meeting on Aug. 3, BRE Chief Technology Officer Brad Shields said the plan was to get 90-95 percent of the county access to broadband internet with an additional 75 miles of “trunk fiber,” with branches reaching 1,565 homes, Watauga Democrat previously reported.
The plan would cost $7 million and take an estimated three years to complete. The companies requested that the money would come from the county's American Recovery Plan funds, which totaled $10,911,724.
It would be built in four stages, the first reaching the Triplett and Powder Horn areas, the second reaching the Wildcat and Stoney Fork areas, the third reaching the Blackberry and Sampson areas and the fourth reaching the Howard’s Creek area.
At the Aug. 3 meeting, the board requested more information, including how many more homes the companies could squeeze into the project, before they could make their final decision. Upon their return, Shields presented the board with an additional 105 homes that would cost $500,000 — an amount the companies were willing to pay for themselves — and 65 more homes at a cost of $750,000 to the county. The added 170 homes would be in addition to the 1,565 homes discussed at the Aug. 3 meeting.
County Manager Deron Geouque also noted to the board that as part of the agreement for the project, the companies would reserve some fiber for the county, letting it be used for a future county facility such as a new school. Geouque also asked the board to make their approval on the condition that all of the contracts were approved by the county's attorney, who had not finished going over them in their entirety.
Commissioner Larry Turnbow moved to approve the broadband project, which received a unanimously favorable vote.
The board also held a public hearing regarding "Project Checkout" and whether to not to submit a grant application in its support. According to Watauga Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman, the grant would be for Building Reuse funds from the N.C. Department of Commerce, and would come with strict requirements for the confidential company at the center of Project Checkout.
"It's an existing, local company that wishes to renovate a building and as a result create up to 40 jobs," Furman said. "The average annual wage is over $59,000 for these jobs. Within 18 months, the company must create the committed jobs and maintain them for six months, at which point the project is closed down and the loan is forgiven."
The grant would be up to an estimated amount of $500,000. According to Furman, the county would be required to match 5 percent of the grant. Commissioner Billy Kennedy noted the matching amount was "reasonable" giving the benefit of the grant to the company and local economy.
After no public comments were given, the hearing was closed and the board unanimously approved submitting the application and committing to the match of up to $25,000.
Also on the agenda was Bill Dixon from Appalachian Architecture, presenting three new parking plans for the county-owned Water Street and Queen Street parking lots next to the Watauga Administration Building.
The Water Street lot was formerly home to the Turner House, which was demolished in January after the county decided to not partner with the town of Boone on a joint parking deck on the town-owned Queen Street — which is near the county-owned lot on Queen Street.
The first option presented by Dixon was to create 36 parking spaces in the Water Street lot and reduce the county-owned Queen Street lot from 47 spaces to 27 spaces, with a total cost of $384,560. The reduction in the Queen Street lot spots was due to the initial layout of the lot — which features narrow spots and a layout Dixon deemed unworkable currently — but would still leave the two lots with a combined 63 spaces.
The second and third options both feature the construction of one-story parking decks that would see the Queen Street lot connected to the top level of the structure.
Option two would create a parking table over the Water Street lot connecting to the Queen Street lot, but without any grading to create a two-angled surface. This option would cost $1,1776,060 to provide 87 spaces.
The most expensive option, the third, would cost an estimated $5,033600, but would total 139 spaces and leave the top layer with a smooth decline to make parking and driving easier.
Both of the options involving a parking table would see it designed with a brick and concrete façade and require modifying the sidewalks around them.
"I like number three just to be done with it," Kennedy said, noting that the other options may require alterations in the future. "Parking places are expenses, especially a parking deck."
Dixon also noted that if the board went with an option requiring a structure, the structure would have to fall in line with the town of Boone's building ordinances, which proposed renderings did.
The board requested that Dixon have surveying of the lots done before any further action is taken, so that the precise costs and time can be determined. However, the commissioners did agree that option three was the way to go.
Also on the agenda was Maintenance Director Robert Marsh, requesting the board's help in honoring a member of the county's maintenance department who was retiring.
Retired Maintenance Mechanic Crew Chief Steven Moody received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award for his 33 years of service to the county.
"I looked into the possibility of nominating Steven for the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, and he turned out to be the perfect candidate," Marsh said.
The award is a state-level honor from the governor that celebrates years of service and contributions to the community and state through service and accomplishments. Notable winners include Michael Jordan, Maya Angelou and Dale Earnhardt.
"I just really appreciate the time I got to spend with Watauga County," Moody said after accepting the award with his wife, Amy, and daughter, Addison. "It's a great place to work and it's a great place to raise a family. They provided great for my family over the years and I'm ever so thankful."
At the end of the meeting, the board opened the floor for public comment, where multiple people had signed up to take their three minutes at the podium.
The first person to step up to the microphone, Jasmine ShoShanna, spoke about a topic that all but one of the seven echoed, a belief that face masks would not stop the COVID-19 pandemic and a distrust of COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered to 23.7 percent of the world's population, according to the University of Oxford.
ShoShanna noted that she and her partner, both working in construction, had previously been told by OSHA that masks could not be worn for more than two hours at a time without a 15-minute break prior to the pandemic, due to particles such as sawdust and plaster cement getting into them.
She said she was curious that if masks could not keep out larger particles, how could some keep out a virus?
"Did you know that while the CDC is a co-called government agency, it has private funding sources? So this center that many of you have been taking guidance from has private funding, and we know what kind of conflicts of interest that creates," ShoShanna said, saying that the CDC had received donations from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and received donations from Pfizer — the company responsible for a COVID-19 vaccine — in the past.
Also speaking was Jessica Hicks, who voiced her concern over the commissioners' declaration of a state of emergency earlier in the meeting. Hicks noted that while the state of emergency allows the county to receive relief funding and resources while under threat, she worried about what it could lead to.
"The best way to go about it is herd immunity," Hicks said. "All of these COVID-19 restrictions are taking away our freedoms, and I'm very concerned."
Kennedy noted during the commissioners' comments that the board was not mandating a county-wide mask requirement, just in county buildings.
"People don't have to come to county buildings, they can do things remotely," Kennedy said. "We're responsible for keeping out workers safe and I know we'll have differences on scientific opinion."
The only public comment not related to masks or vaccines was J.B. Birch, who told the commissioners he was part of a grassroots organization that was forming to work on affordable housing in Watauga County and the area. He noted that he is a former resident of the county, hoping to be one again in the future, and that community members are hoping to work with the commissioners in the future to solve issues with the cost of living.
After Birch's comments, Kennedy said that affordable living was a concern for the board, and that the commissioners are looking into addressing the issue. He also thanked the members of the community for creating a dialogue about the problem.
The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners will be Tuesday, Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.