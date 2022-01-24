BOONE — After months of confusion, the multi-million dollar broadband expansion project from Blue Ridge Energy and SkyLine/SkyBest is back on after approval from the Watauga County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
According to BRE Chief Technology Officer Brad Shields, the project was originally pitched and approved in August. It would see 75 miles of “trunk fiber” laid throughout the county that would give broadband internet access to more than 1,600 homes being connected by branches, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
The project is estimated to take three years to complete. It would be built in four stages, the first reaching the Triplett and Powder Horn areas, the second in the Wildcat and Stoney Fork areas, the third in the Blackberry and Sampson areas and the fourth in the Howard’s Creek area. The project has an estimated cost of $7,750,000.
The funding would come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in March to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county received $10,911,724 in ARP funding, and the barrier the project has had to overcome was confusion on how the funds could be allocated.
In October, the board voted to rescind the contracts due to discrepancies between federal laws regarding ARP funds and state laws regarding the county’s use of the funds, county attorney Anthony S. di Santi said at the time.
County manager Deron Geouque said a final ruling on ARP funding in North Carolina came in January, which allowed the county to move forward with the broadband project, along with other planned uses for the funds such as the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, the proposed “kill/chill” facility and the planned Valle Crucis Elementary School.
However, the board had to decide whether to go ahead with the project or wait to utilize funding from N.C. House Bill 947.
H.B. 947 includes the Completing Access to Broadband program, which can cover 30 percent — up to 35 percent with discretion from the Broadband Infrastructure Office within the N.C. Department of Information Technology — of a county’s broadband expansion’s project funding with a maximum of $4 million. CAB funding could allow a project to reach a maximum cost of $11,428,571.43 if the allocated funds were $4 million for 35 percent.
If the county utilized the CAB funding, it could cover $2,712,500 of the project’s cost, but it would come with some caveats.
By utilizing the CAB funding, the county would give the state complete fiscal oversight and program administration of the project, while also having to further push the start time back.
“What concerns me is basically what Deron mentioned, the state carrying the football on this project,” said Board Chair John Welch.
With the rising cost of materials, waiting would only increase the price of the project, which could also scale back its scope.
“If we have to re-bid this, you will see less of the county served based on the prices we’re getting right now,” Shields said. He added that the manufacturer is working to honor the prices set when the agreement was initially made, but it would be unlikely they could keep those prices for much longer.
Commissioner Billy Kennedy raised the question of splitting the project, suggesting using $7 million of the ARP funds and then paying for the rest with CAB funding, however Geouque noted that if the decision was made to use the ARP funds now, it would disqualify them from using the CAB funding.
“Once again, the state is giving money but not really giving money,” Kennedy said. “They act like they’re going to expand broadband, when really they’re just jerking us around.”
With both the pros and cons considered, the board voted to approve the project 3-0. The board was without commissioners Larry Turnbow and Carrington Pertalion.
“It’s a shame that we’ve got to jump through all these hoops just to provide services that our folks need and want,” Welch said.
