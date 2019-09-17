BOONE – While construction of Blue Ridge Energy’s substation in the Rutherwood area along U.S. 421 near the intersection with Old U.S. 421 is still two or three years away, the site prep has been ongoing in 2019, according to local utility Blue Ridge Energy.
“The largest electric reliability project in Blue Ridge Energy’s history is progressing with preparation of the site for the new Rutherwood substation in Watauga County,” BRE said in a Sept. 17 statement.
BRE, a member-owned cooperative based in Lenoir that serves more than 72,000 members, states that a key part of the project has begun to ensure beautification and preservation of woodlands currently on the property.
“Design of the substation site by local engineering firm Municipal Engineering provides landscaping with a heavy screening of shrubs and trees which will be planted in the next several months so that they will be well established before actual substation construction begins,” BRE’s Sept. 17 statement said. “The screening plants will be located at the edge of the substation pad to obscure the view from the highway. The slope below the screening plants will be planted in grass.”
BRE also stated the plan is to preserve as many onsite trees as possible and that the plans includes moving more than 160,000 cubic feet of fill dirt from the adjacent property in order to construct the substation pad.
The $15 million substation is currently slated for completion in 2023, BRE CEO Doug Johnson said in June. The station is part of a $40 million, 17-mile 230 kilovolt line that will go from West Jefferson to Boone.
“The substation is part of the cooperative’s transmission line upgrade, which is originating in Ashe County, to increase capacity and improve reliability for members in the mountain service areas of Blue Ridge Energy,” BRE stated on Sept. 17.
Johnson called the project, which will replace 100 kV lines that in some cases are more than 50 years old, the biggest in terms of investment the cooperative has ever done.
“The upgraded transmission line will carry power from Ashe County to the new Rutherwood substation, which will provide electricity to all of Watauga County and provide backup capacity for other parts of the Blue Ridge Energy electric system,” BRE stated.
“This is a vital project as we must ensure we’re meeting the needs of members year round, especially during the severe cold winter weather our mountains experience,” said Alan Merck, chief operating officer for Blue Ridge Energy, in the Sept. 17 statement.
