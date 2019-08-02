BOONE — More than 4,700 customers mostly along N.C. 194 and Meat Camp Road in and north of Boone were without power for nearly two hours Aug. 2 due to an issue at a Blue Ridge Energy substation along N.C. 194 in Boone.
According to BRE's power outage map, the power went out around 7:35 p.m. for 4,774 customers due to what BRE's Renee Whitener called an equipment issue at the substation along N.C. 194 just north of Boone town limits. Watauga County Emergency Management posted on social media that there was a fire at the substation.
Power for all affected customers was restored at 9:23 p.m., according to Whitener.
The outages stretched up N.C. 194 and Meat Camp Road, with 151 of them in Ashe County, according to the outage map.
The outage left several intersections along U.S. 421 and in Boone without stoplights, according to eyewitness accounts. Boone Police provided assistance at the affected intersections.
A cause for the outage has yet to be determined, Whitener said.
