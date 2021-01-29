BOONE — The Boone Police Department stated on Jan. 28 that officers responded to a breaking and entering at Sagebrush Steakhouse, located at 1111 N.C. 105, on Tuesday, Jan. 26. After the initial report was taken, Detective Jake Harkey was assigned the case and conducted a follow up investigation into the incident.
During the course of the investigation, a suspect was developed which led to a search of an apartment on Winklers Creek Road in Boone, according to the BPD. Detectives recovered a large amount of currency allegedly taken from the business inside the apartment along with other physical evidence nearby. After the search was completed detectives conducted an interview and the suspect confessed to breaking into the business and taking the money, Boone Police stated.
Bryan Lee Davis, 49, of Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and larceny. Davis was taken before a magistrate and received a $10,000 secured bond. Davis is scheduled to appear in Watauga County District Court on March 5.
“We are proud of the work our detectives have done on this case," said Lt. Jon Houck, part of the investigations division. "To have a suspect in custody in less than 24 hours shows their level of training and dedication. We remain committed to assisting the community whenever possible.”
