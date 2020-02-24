DEEP GAP — A box truck owned by Freedom Beverage Company in Greensboro overturned into a median on U.S. 421 in snowy conditions on Feb. 20.
N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Z.L. Moose said that he responded to the single-vehicle wreck at 1:44 p.m. near Pine Run Road. Watauga Medics and Deep Gap Fire Department also responded to the wreck.
According to Moose, the driver of the box truck — Holden Glenn Crowder, 28, of Greensboro — attempted to avoid colliding with the vehicle in front of him that was slowing down to stop. Crowder traveled off to the left side of the road and the vehicle overturned onto its side.
Moose said Crowder did not sustain any injuries. Crowder was checked out by Watauga Medics at the scene and was released.
Crowder was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control. Moose said speed was not suspected to be involved in the wreck. He added that the box truck was empty at the time of the incident.
