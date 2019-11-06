BOONE — Officials are still waiting for some information in the case of the April double-murder of a Deep Gap couple before proceeding with any action.
Tristan Noah Borlase, 18 — charged with two counts of murder in the incident — appeared in Watauga County Superior Court on Nov. 6. The charges are based on an April 10 event when Jeffery David Borlase, 43, and Tanya Maye Borlase, 44, were found dead outside of their Orchard Road home in Deep Gap.
Borlase was scheduled to have a hearing on Nov. 4 when he would potentially be arraigned, but the case was continued for an administrative court date on Jan. 6.
Defense attorney Garland Baker said the state had turned over all of the discovery documents to date, but that there were still some items that the district attorney's office had not received yet. He added that the defense was not ready to proceed, that no plea deals had been offered and then requested that the case be continued as he did not have any pending motions on the matter.
District Attorney Seth Banks said during the court session that his office was still waiting on the autopsy results.
According to Sheriff Len Hagaman, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded at 10:32 p.m. on April 10 to a 911 call and found the Borlase couple dead outside of the home. Court documents indicate that the bodies appeared to have been removed from the residence. Documents state that authorities believed that “... an altercation occurred inside this residence that led to the demise of the male individual and the female individual located outside of the residence.”
Tristan Borlase — 17 at the time — was detained after a traffic stop in Johnson County, Tenn., the following day. He was subsequently charged with the two counts of murder. A Watauga County grand jury indicted Borlase on Sept. 30, pushing the case from District Court to Superior Court.
Borlase still remains in custody at the Watauga County Detention Center. He was initially held on no bond, but in early October Banks confirmed that he was given a $5 million bond amount.
